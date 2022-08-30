LINCOLN — As tough as it was for Nebraska fans to watch things come unraveled against Northwestern in Dublin last week, NU players start preparations for North Dakota in Lincoln looking to get beyond the 31-28 loss.
Nebraska players arrived back in Lincoln early Sunday morning and were back on the practice field on Monday and Tuesday, immediately dissecting and fixing mistakes made against the Wildcats.
For some Huskers, the loss was a tough one to swallow.
Nebraska linebacker and team captain Caleb Tannor said during the team's weekly news conference on Tuesday that he shoulders the blame for what was an unexpectedly bad defensive performance by the blackshirts. Northwestern ball carriers tallied more than 200 yards rushing and averaged more than 4 yards a carry against what was expected to be Nebraska's strength on defense.
"This one was kind of hard," Tannor told reporters.
"Usually I'm on to the next one but this one was emotionally hard because we put that grind in and I feel like this team right here is the one to bring Nebraska back. It's hard. But I take full responsibility and coming with that, we've got to get back to work. That's all I'm worried about right now."
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost was asked whether he was concerned his team might have a hangover from the Northwestern game heading into the matchup with the Fighting Hawks.
"This is the best locker room and culture," Frost said.
"We've had the tightest team we've had in the building. Everybody's excited, disappointed but excited. We know we've got to get it done this year as a staff but I want this for the kids and we've got a great bunch of kids that believe in themselves right now."
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson, who finished with 355 yards passing including one touchdown and two interceptions against Northwestern, said he's seeing signs his teammates are ready to move on and improve.
"Right after the game you feel defeated, but as soon as you wake up on Sunday, at least for me and this team, I think it's important to try to move on," he said.
"On Sunday the main takeaway was to correct the issues, acknowledge the mistakes, but also, see what we did well and then improve on the positives. Yesterday's practice was very important for us as we went out on Monday's practice just to try to stay positive, stay energetic, stay encouraged and push one another to have a good practice. We have good leadership on this team."
Here were some key takeaways from Tuesday's press conference:
-Nebraska had difficulty slowing the Northwestern running game on Saturday, and in particular whiffed on a number of open-field tackles.
Starting cornerback Quinton Newsome said on Tuesday coaches were limiting tackling leading up to the Northwestern game, to keep players fresh.
"It was the first game so coaches want to get keep our body fresh," he said. "So, coming into the game we weren't doing too much tackling."
Frost said Northwestern's backs made it difficult on Nebraska defenders.
"Overall, it wasn't bad," he said.
"We had four or five or six glaring ones (missed open-field tackles). A lot of credit to their backs. I thought they did a really good job at the end of runs with one last cut and overall, I believe in this group. I think they're gonna be a really good tackling unit."
-On a positive note, Frost said his offensive line showed improvement in pass protection, giving Thompson time to make plays downfield.
"I thought our pass protection was greatly improved," Frost said.
"We dropped back into it a lot and Casey got hit a few times. But we had one sack on just a good schemed up blitz by them on a must-throw situation, another one where Casey fell down. Other than that, they did a good job of giving him time to get the ball out. Casey did a good job getting the ball out. That unit is going to keep getting better as they play together."
-Frost was asked about the lack of playing time at running back by Rahmir Johnson and Gabe Ervin against Northwestern, both considered to be important parts of the Nebraska offense. Anthony Grant saw most of the snaps on Saturday, with Jaquez Yant and true freshman Ajay Allen seeing a few carries.
Johnson, in particular, is expected to contribute as a receiver/running back hybrid in the new offense. Against Northwestern, however, Johnson played exclusively on special teams.
"We have a lot of guys that deserve to play," Frost said.
"That's going to kind of be a week-to-week thing a little bit unless somebody really takes it and runs with it. Johnson's a really good football player and has done a lot for this program, and he kind of caught between playing some receiver in practice and playing running back."
-The Nebraska defense appeared worn down in the fourth quarter against the Wildcats, particularly in the defensive line. Frost said coaches need to do more to keep players fresh and ready for the fourth quarter.
"I think we probably needed to rotate a little more with a few guys," he said.
"We had some guys that played 90 snaps and came out of the game looking fresh as a daisy. Maybe there needs to be a little bit of rotation there to make sure we're a little fresher at the end of the game so we're not leaning too much on a couple guys."
Injury report: Nebraska receiver Omar Manning has been nursing a leg injury this summer and didn't play against Northwestern. Frost said he practiced on Tuesday. Also, tight end and captain Travis Vokolek is listed as day-to-day and is nursing an ankle injury that knocked him out the Northwestern game.