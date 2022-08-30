APTOPIX Nebraska Northwestern Football

Northwestern running back Cam Porter (4) fumbles the ball as he is tackled by Nebraska defensive back Marques Buford (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

 Peter Morrison/AP

LINCOLN — As tough as it was for Nebraska fans to watch things come unraveled against Northwestern in Dublin last week, NU players start preparations for North Dakota in Lincoln looking to get beyond the 31-28 loss.

Nebraska players arrived back in Lincoln early Sunday morning and were back on the practice field on Monday and Tuesday, immediately dissecting and fixing mistakes made against the Wildcats.

0
0
0
0
0