Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts congratulates John Cook on his 800th career coaching victory during the Huskers' match Friday night.

 Courtesy Nebraska Athletics

LINCOLN — The No. 3 Nebraska volleyball team opened up Big Ten Conference play with a 25-15, 25-19, 25-23 sweep of Michigan State in front of 8,282 fans on Friday night at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

With the Nebraska victory, head coach John Cook celebrated his 800th career win. He became the 19th coach in NCAA Division I Volleyball history to reach 800 career wins and sixth active coach to do so.

