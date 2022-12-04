NU double block.jpg
Nebraska's Bekka Allick (left) and Ally Batenhorst go up for a block against Kansas' Lauren Dooley during the second round match of the NCAA tournament Friday at the Devaney Center in Lincoln.

 Doug Carroll/Tribune

The seventh-ranked Nebraska volleyball team will face ninth-ranked Oregon on Thursday at 10 a.m. central time in an NCAA regional semifinal at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

Thursday's match will be televised nationally on ESPNU and can be streamed on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app. The Huskers Radio Network will broadcast all the action online and through its radio affiliates, including 1230 KHAS in Hastings.

