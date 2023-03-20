LINCOLN — Nebraska spring football practice kicked off in Lincoln on Monday morning and already there is drama coming out of Husker camp.
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule announced after practice a number of roster changes, including the suspension of senior running back Anthony Grant and defensive back Tommi Hill, as well as the departure of three players from the team.
“I’ve suspended Anthony until such time as I feel like he’s ready to rejoin the team,” Rhule told reporters during a 14-minute press availability following practice.
Rhule said he wants Grant to focus on academics and some other issues.
“Nothing bad other than just sort of our standards as a program,” Rhule said.
“Anthony’s not practicing with us today and that’ll be day by day. Good kid, just have to get him going in the right direction.”
Hill, a former transfer from Arizona State, started the 2022 season at defensive back and switched to wide receiver. Rhule said his return to spring drills also is day by day.
Rhule said tight end Chris Hickman, corner back Tyreke Johnson and tight end James Carnie have left the team.
Although Nebraska is just one practice into spring, Rhule provided a number of interesting insights into his first team in Lincoln.
“I really can’t assess much until I go back and watch the tape,” Rhule said.
“But I’ll just continue to say I don’t know if we’re good or not, but we’re a very coachable team. I think a lot of it for us right now is about just establishing standards.”
For Rhule and the new staff, it was the first time they had seen players perform football stuff.
Rhule was especially complimentary of the quarterbacks he saw throw in practice on Monday. Returning starter Casey Thompson and backup Logan Smothers are recovering from surgeries and not allowed to throw.
That didn’t stop Rhule from praising the position. Georgia Tech transfer Jeff Sims, former Kearney Catholic Star Heinrich Haarberg, Chubba Purdy, Richard Torres and Mikey Pauley are the quarterbacks seeing full spring action.
“We have one of the most talented quarterback rooms I’ve ever been a part of,” he said.
Rhule described the practice approach he’s taking with his team, pointing to a need to improve each time out.
“So, there’s a lot of pressure so we’re trying to reduce the idea of good and bad,” he said.
“Like you come out and you throw an interception, you come out you bust the coverage. We don’t play till Aug. 31. Like it’s not good. It’s not bad. It’s just you did something well today, you probably did some things that weren’t to the level you want. Just being very deliberate with our practice. You know, building off the things we did well working on things we’re not doing well, but getting rid of good and bad.”
With Grant currently on the shelf, Rhule talked about the overall depth and ability at running back, pointing specifically to the offseason work put in by sophomore back Gabe Ervin Jr.
“Gabe Ervin has probably been one of the stars of the offseason,” Rhule said.
“He’s one of the fastest guys on the team at 221 pounds or 222 pounds. To me he can hopefully be that battering ram that puts games away. We’re always gonna preach a fourth quarter shutout and fourth quarter shutouts are held by the offense when you can have 75 yards rushing in the fourth quarter. So those are things that we believe in. And I think Gabe has had a sensational camp.”
In other notes:
- Nebraska still has to work its roster down to 85 scholarships by fall.
The Huskers still face a number of depth issues entering spring camp, most notably in the defensive line. To that end, Rhule said redshirt freshman Brodie Tagaloa moved from tight end to defensive line.
In addition, Lincoln Southeast product redshirt freshman Jake Appleget is moving from EDGE on defense to tight end, while Janiran Bonner is moving from wide receiver to what Rhule said will be a hybrid tight end position.
- Rhule told reporters he fell asleep about 1 a.m. on Monday and woke up at 4:15 “out of excitement.” Nebraska held its first practice at 6 a.m. although Rhule said players were ready to go by 5:15 a.m.
“We want to be a team that doesn’t beat itself,” he said. “We want to be a team that goes out and executes, and for me, that is everyone was in the building by 5:15. Everyone was dressed appropriately. Everyone knew their assignments so that is a great start. If we can establish that basis, that standard that we are all going to be on time, we are all going to practice hard, we are all going to know our jobs then the talent will take over.”