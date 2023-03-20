Nebraska Iowa Football
Nebraska running back Gabe Ervin Jr. catches a pass during the first half of a game against Iowa Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Ervin Jr. has been “one of the stars of the offseason,” NU coach Matt Rhule said Monday to kick off spring practice.

 Charlie Neibergall/AP

LINCOLN — Nebraska spring football practice kicked off in Lincoln on Monday morning and already there is drama coming out of Husker camp.

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule announced after practice a number of roster changes, including the suspension of senior running back Anthony Grant and defensive back Tommi Hill, as well as the departure of three players from the team.

