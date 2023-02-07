NU women
Nick Blasnitz

Evanston, Ill. - Isabelle Bourne scored 18 points to lead four Huskers in double figures, as Nebraska built a 22-point second-half lead before holding on for a 78-66 win at Northwestern on Monday night.

Alexis Markowski notched her 11th double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds, while Sam Haiby contributed 17 points and five rebounds to help the Huskers improve to 14-9 overall and 6-6 in the Big Ten with their second straight win and their third Big Ten road victory of the year. Northwestern slipped to 8-15 overall and 1-11 in the league.

