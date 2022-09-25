VB Red vs Ohio St
Buy Now

The Nebraska volleyball team celebrates their five-set victory over No. 7 Ohio State Saturday night inside the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.

 Dillon Galloway/Nebraska Athletics

LINCOLN — The No. 3 Nebraska volleyball team earned a thrilling 3-2 (25-22, 24-26, 19-25, 25-20, 15-13) win over No. 7 Ohio State on Saturday night in front of 8,342 fans at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

The Huskers moved to 10-1 on the season and 2-0 in Big Ten play. The win snapped a two-game skid against the Buckeyes, who dropped to 5-5 and 1-1 in the Big Ten.

0
0
0
0
0