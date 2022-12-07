LINCOLN — When No. 7 Nebraska faces off against No. 9 Oregon in the NCAA volleyball Sweet 16 in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday, the Huskers will play against one of the hottest teams in the country.
The Ducks (25-5) enter the regional on a 15-match win streak and feature a pair of outside hitters in Brooke Nuneviller and Mimi Colyer that may be unlike many of the hitters Nebraska sees in the Big Ten.
The Ducks are ninth overall in the country in kills per set at 14.27, and rank fourth with a .298 hitting percentage. Colyer leads the team with 4.19 per set and was named the PAC-12 freshman of the year and an all-PAC 12 team member. Nuneviller adds 4.05 kills per set and was also an all-PAC 12 selection.
Most notably, both players move around more and aren't as big as many outside hitters NU faces — putting pressure squarely on Husker blockers.
"I don't want to give away my secrets just in case they're listening, but you just have to be really disciplined because they are extremely athletic," Nebraska senior middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord said during the Louisville regional press conference on Wednesday.
"And so they're not as big as we're used to. So that calls for just a more disciplined block and really trusting your training as we've mentioned before."
The Huskers are holding teams to a .123 hitting percentage per match, which leads the nation. They average 2.76 blocks per set.
Nebraska head coach John Cook said his team has faced opponents similar to Oregon along the way.
"They try to go really fast, they fly around," he said.
"They try to beat you with speed and tempo. So, they've got really dynamic lead hitters and a very dynamic athletic center. So, what we have to do is slow that down. And again, a lot of it'll come down to serve and pass so that's another big, big part of it. There's teams in the Big Ten that have played like that. Maryland reminds me of one of them. We played some teams in non-conference that play like they do."
Cook said the NCAA tournament has become much more competitive over the years, making it an honor to be one of 16 teams still practicing.
"College volleyball is now if you get to the sweet 16 you're playing great teams," he said.
"Any of these regionals can produce a national champion. So, it is very competitive now and you just can't look at like, 'Oh, I got a great draw here, a great draw here.' The bottom line is you're going to play great teams wherever you are. There's no easy draws anymore."
Nebraska (26-5) has experienced its fair share of adversity this season, including multiple lineup changes and the recent loss of senior libero Kenzie Knuckles to a season-ending injury.
In Knuckles' stead, the Huskers have shuffled the lineup a bit, creating more opportunities for the likes of sophomore outside hitter Ally Batenhorst.
Batenhorst said the team has done a good job of adjusting and battling through the emotions of the season.
"I think ever since what happened to Kenzie, she's a huge leader for us, so I think that just had a really big impact on our team," she said.
"I've been working really hard and my teammates have been there to support me and it's emotional, but we all kind of get through it together and we kind of lean on each other. I think we've done a great job of just handling it with resilience and just working as hard as we can in every aspect no matter where you are on the court.
"I think it's allowed us to kind of develop that resilience and just be able to push through and it kind of helps us when we're competing in patches when things aren't always going our way."
Cook said he knew coming into the season he had a group of players that could adapt when needed.
"If you remember in the very beginning, I said everybody on our team was capable of playing and everybody's played this year in some pretty big matches," he said.
"And so, it goes back to we're a great team and they play with each other, for each other and there's a lot of trust and so it's made it easy for us to make those adjustments and changes and we haven't missed a beat doing it."
Nebraska and Oregon enter the Louisville regional as the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds, respectively. The No. 1 seed and host Louisville (28-2) faces No. 4 seed Baylor (25-6) on Thursday as well.
Nebraska advanced to a NCAA regional for the 38th time in program history and for the 28th time in the past 29 seasons. The Huskers' 38 trips to a regional are the most in NCAA history. Nebraska has advanced to 11 consecutive NCAA regionals, the second-longest active streak in the country behind Texas with 17.
Oregon advanced to the regional with a 3-0 win over Loyola Marymount and a 3-1 win over Arkansas at home last weekend. The Ducks have won 15 matches in a row since an Oct. 14 loss at USC.
Oregon has one of the top offenses in the nation with a .298 hitting percentage, which ranks fourth. Its defense ranks 149th nationally at .202. The Ducks are ninth overall in kills per set at 14.27.