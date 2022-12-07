LINCOLN — When No. 7 Nebraska faces off against No. 9 Oregon in the NCAA volleyball Sweet 16 in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday, the Huskers will play against one of the hottest teams in the country.

The Ducks (25-5) enter the regional on a 15-match win streak and feature a pair of outside hitters in Brooke Nuneviller and Mimi Colyer that may be unlike many of the hitters Nebraska sees in the Big Ten.

0
0
0
0
0