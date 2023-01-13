LINCOLN — The Nebraska football team on Friday released the salaries for most of its new assistant coaches, who have joined the Huskers under new head coach Matt Rhule.
Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield leads the pool at $1.4 million per year. Defensive coordinator Tony White will make $1 million annually.
Secondary coach Evan Cooper will accrue $670,000 while special teams coordinator Ed Foley gets $550,000 and strength and conditioning coach Corey Campbell will make $450,000.
Terrance Knight will make $400,000 for coaching the defensive line and Donovan Raiola, who is the lone carryover from Scott Frost's staff, sits at $325,000.
Running backs coach EJ Barthel makes $285,000 this year.
Salaries for wide receivers coach Garret McGuire — whose father, Joey, coaches Texas Tech, linebackers coach Rob Dvoracek and tight ends coach Bob Wager were yet to be announced by the university.
The total salary pool for Rhule's hires was $7 million. Rhule will make north of $9 million this season, the first of an eight-year deal.
According to multiple reports, Rhule has hired his chief of staff, stealing away another piece of the Texas schools system. Susan Elza is set to leave her post as the athletic director of the University Interscholastic League, which governs Texas high school sports. Elza had been in the position for seven years.