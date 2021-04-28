Following a pair of road series wins at Penn State and Michigan State, the #22 Nebraska baseball team (20-7) returns to Hawks Field for a three-game series against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-13). The series opener is scheduled for 6:30 PM (CT) on Friday evening and will be the first game between the two teams in Lincoln since 2017. Saturday's game is set for 4 PM and the series finale is scheduled for Noon on Sunday.
Capacity at Hawks Field is now up to 6,105 and single-game tickets for the weekend are on sale now at Huskers.com.
The Huskers enter the weekend at the top of the Big Ten standings, holding a 1.5 game lead over both Indiana and Michigan. Nebraska has won all seven conference series its played this year, marking the first time in program history that the baseball team has won seven straight conference series to start a season. NU is also ranked in the top 25 for the first time in 2021, as they were ranked in three different media polls on Monday morning - including D1Baseball (#22), Baseball America (#24) and Perfect Game (#19).
Nebraska is coming off a series win at Michigan State, where the Huskers had to win, 9-6, in 12 innings on Sunday to secure the series victory. The Huskers are 6-1 at Hawks Field this year and since losing three straight game in mid-March the Big Red has won 15 of its last 18 games.
Rutgers is on the road for the second straight week and will be in search of another series win after it took 2-of-3 from Michigan last weekend. The Scarlet Knights dropped the series opener to the Wolverines, 6-4, before responding with wins on Saturday and Sunday, 4-2 and 3-2. Rutgers has won its past three road series this year, including wins at Purdue, Northwestern and Michigan. The Scarlet Knights are 10-7 away from Piscataway, N.J., this season, including a 9-6 record in true road games. Rutgers is 4-6 on its home turf at Bainton Field in 2021.
All three games this weekend will be carried on BTN+, an online streaming service through the Big Ten Network.