LINCOLN — Matt Rhule was chatting with freshman running back Kwinten Ives about what his football future could look like before the game against Northern Illinois on Saturday in Lincoln.
Little did anyone know just 24 hours later the running back position at Nebraska would take a major hit on the injury front.
"I walked on the field with Kwinten Ives and just said 'Hey, you know this is where I think you're going to be someday and I know your time is going to come but you need to keep getting ready,'" Rhule said during a press conference on Monday ahead of NU's game with Louisiana Tech in Lincoln on Saturday.
"I didn't know it was gonna be 24 hours later."
Rhule on Monday announced Nebraska's top two running backs Gabe Ervin and Rahmir Johnson are out for the season following significant injuries suffered in the 35-11 win over Northern Illinois. Both players are expected to have surgery — Ervin for a dislocated hip, and Johnson a dislocated shoulder.
It is Ervin's second season-ending injury as he went down with a knee injury to start the 2021 season.
That means senior Anthony Grant is expected to start this week against the 2-2 Bulldogs.
Grant, who has been at No. 3 on the depth chart, had his best week of practice last week and his most productive game of the 2023 season against the Huskies. Grant finished with 46 yards rushing and a touchdown in Nebraska's win.
Redshirt freshman Emmett Johnson out of Minneapolis likely will be Grant's backup. So far Johnson has not seen action at running back but is part of NU's kickoff return unit.
Ives, a 6-2, 185-pound back out of Beverly, New Jersey, was ranked among the nation's top 40 running backs coming out of high school.
Rhule said Emmett Johnson is a similar player to Rahmir Johnson and Ives is still learning.
"He's like that third-down back, catch the ball in the backfield, excellent change of direction," Rhule said about Emmett Johnson.
"I mean, the thing about Emmett is he's really smart, highly competitive. He's got that mindset, like, whatever it takes, and I sit down and 'Hey, can you go over and play safety this game,' he'd say, 'Yes sir,' and go over and find a way to do it."
Rhule describes Ives as a "big powerful" back who's a "downhill runner."
"So, he doesn't know everything," Rhule said. "I know because he's been reading off of a card. But he's been in all the meetings. There's a reason why we do what we do in practice."
Rhule said Grant has worked his way back into playing time after fumbling in a game at Minnesota to start the season. Grant was seen by many to be the best back on the team. He led NU in rushing last season with 915 yards on 218 carries and six touchdowns.
"It's like for the tailback, you have to protect the ball, and he's worked on it," Rhule said.
"That's my biggest thing with Anthony. Like, we all have weaknesses, you know, saying those are things that we're not doing well and our program is built on correcting those things. And so, after the Colorado game I told Anthony and I said 'Hey, if you have a great week you're gonna play this week,' and then he had a great week. I don't play guys because of what they did last year. I play guys based on what they do at practice."
In other notes:
-Rhule faces a big decision this week at quarterback after sophomore Heinrich Haarberg led Nebraska to a 35-11 win over Northern Illinois in his first start.
Haarberg completed 14 of 24 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 98 yards on 21 carries and scored another touchdown. The key stat for Haarberg: he committed just one turnover, a fumble.
Starter Jeff Sims saw limited reps in practice leading up to the Northern Illinois game, although he was suited up and not wearing any noticeable braces on his injured ankle.
Rhule said nothing about where Sims stands heading into Louisiana Tech week.
However, Rhule said he doesn't want to have a "quick trigger" and pulling a quarterback out too quickly. Sims' play has come under a microscope, as he has started the season with seven turnovers in just two games.
" I think the biggest thing at quarterback is, we’re always going to play the guys we think give us the best chance to win," Rhule said.
"That doesn’t mean everybody doesn’t give us a good chance to win."
Haarberg, on the other hand, has emerged on the scene after getting hardly a look from the previous coaching staff last season.
"I think Heinrich's respected by his teammates," Rhule said.
"He battled last year as a scout team quarterback. I don't know if he was in meetings last year. I'm sure in those moments when you're going through that adversity and you're not complaining guys gain respect for you. That's sort of our messages for our guys all the time. Like I just talked about championship teams going through adversity is good. We often don't want our kids to go through adversity. Going through adversity is good because a lot of people learn about you."
-Nebraska's defense held Northern Illinois to just 149 total yards. The Huskies didn't clip the 100-yard mark until their last scoring drive of the night. NU held NIU to just 26 yards rushing.
Although by most accounts the Husker defense played lights out, Rhule said the film shows there's plenty of room for improvement.
"A lot can be better," he said.
"I think we have to be better with a four-man rush -- everything can't be pressure. Gotta go knock the ball out. And as far as we're hitting people, we got to start punching them out (balls). So, a lot of things to work on and that's why I like our defense because Giff (Isaac Gifford) all those guys. They're not sitting there like 'coach, come on, man we just beat these guys.' They're like 'we gotta get the ball out.' So that's why we have a chance to be good."
-Freshman defensive back Dwight Bootle suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. Bootle's role was expanding in Nebraska's 3-3-5 defense and Rhule said during the week leading up to the Northern Illinois game that he expected Bootle not to redshirt.