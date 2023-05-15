Baseball_vs_Penn_St-_DG041.jpg
Buy Now

Nebraska's Gabe Swansen rounds third base after hitting a home run against Penn State during the fifth inning Sunday at Haymarket Park.

 Courtesy Nebraska Athletics

LINCOLN — Nebraska wrapped up its home slate this season with a three-game sweep of Penn State, as the Huskers recorded an 8-5 win over the Nittany Lions on Senior Day at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park.

Nebraska (29-20-1, 13-8 Big Ten) scored eight runs on nine hits and two errors, while Penn State (24-22, 6-14 Big Ten) had five runs on 10 hits.

0
0
0
0
0