LINCOLN — There was something oddly familiar about Nebraska’s 13-10 loss to Minnesota Thursday in Minneapolis.
The program has been defined by one-score losses — seemingly too many to keep track of — and agonizing heartbreak.
Enter a new coaching staff, a large group of new players, new philosophies, a fresh start — again — but the pain of watching a Nebraska football game remains the same to start the 2023 season.
Yeah, the result was the same but is this the same program?
I would argue the beginning of the transformation of Nebraska football in game one under Matt Rhule already was evident.
Nebraska was more physical than one of the more physical teams in the conference and on Minnesota’s home field.
Rhule’s team physically beat a Gopher program that for the past six years has owned Nebraska in every way.
U of M has in many respects accomplished what Husker fans continue to seek out — consistent physical play, discipline, running the ball to death, playing fast on defense and beating on opponents until they concede.
Nebraska is 0-1 but it sure doesn’t feel like it.
The Huskers played Minnesota ball against the Gophers, with punishing runs by Jeff Sims, running backs Gabe Ervin and Anthony Grant — and most impressively the Blackshirts shut down the Minnesota running game, yielding just 55 yards on the ground.
Big Red was down 3-0 at half and closed the second quarter with a Sims interception thrown in the end zone heading to the locker room.
Tough way to close the half but Nebraska bounced back with style to start the third quarter. Rahmir Johnson raced up the sideline on a 63-yard kickoff return that set up NU’s first touchdown of the season to go up 7-3.
It was a promising sign of resilience against a team coming off of back-to-back nine-win seasons.
The offensive line wasn’t spectacular, in fact the unit hurt the team with penalties and was unable at times to keep Minnesota defenders off Sims in the pocket, but the men up front were physical.
The second half was brutal, even by Nebraska’s recent standards of losing close games in creative ways.
Sims threw two really bad interceptions into coverage and Grant had the ball clubbed from his right arm as he raced up field in the second half.
Nebraska literally stopped itself.
All game long the Nebraska defense was physical, if not punishing and forced Minnesota out of its comfort zone. No doubt about it, the Gophers have some pretty flashy young receivers like Daniel Jackson who made a spectacular tip-toed catch in the end zone to tie the game at 10-10 in the fourth quarter.
Yet starting quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis looked uncomfortable dropping back against the Nebraska defense. NU didn’t exactly get to him a lot but the confusion created by the 3-3-5 defense kept Minnesota’s offense off schedule all night.
So how many times have we seen Nebraska win in two of the three areas of the game, only to lose on a crippling play or two in the end?
That was the opener in a nutshell.
Minnesota kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired and Nebraska players, coaches and fans began lamenting what could have been.
As tough as the 13-10 loss was, there was plenty of reason for optimism and an equal number of reasons for concern.
The areas in need of repair are clear.
Sims needs to value the ball far more than he did against Minnesota.
While he rushed for a net of 91 yards, Sims’ three interceptions did nothing to ease concern that his problems with turnovers while at Georgia Tech were correctible. It doesn’t seem likely for Sims to carry the ball 19 times game in and game out — Big 10 opponents will make him pay.
Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield is faced with a tall task of finding enough playmakers at wide receiver, or at tight end for that matter. The tight ends were a non-factor against Minnesota, unless you count backup quarterback Heinrich Haarberg lining up as a tight end and catching a pass from Sims.
The offensive line struggled at times in the run game and you hope to see some of the young linemen begin to emerge as the season progresses — depth seems to be a real issue.
There was a lot to be excited about.
The Nebraska defense was in control of the game into the fourth quarter and appeared to be getting stronger as the game went on, save for Minnesota’s late drive that led to the winning kick.
Miscues by the Nebraska offense really put undue pressure on the defense to make plays late.
That defense is deep and talented and it was clear coordinator Tony White seems to have this unit playing in mid-season form already. There just wasn’t many, if any, blown assignments on defense.
Downfield coverage on the kick units kept Minnesota returners at bay and there were literal punt returns by Nebraska.
I think most fans are waiting to see if this new staff can will this team to improve every week.
It’s what the fan base needs and it’s what Rhule and company demand.
Rhule was brought to Nebraska to rebuild what once was a football giant and there needs to be patience.
Maybe it will be a long build.
Those are tough words for Nebraska fans who have been led to believe coaching staff after coaching staff was going to get it done — culminating it six-consecutive losing seasons.
So, what’s long? Four years? Five years?
Based on Rhule’s previous coaching stops, three years sounds about right.
Yet, Nebraska fans should expect to see a disciplined team that doesn’t hurt itself with penalties and turnovers, even in year one.
There have to be signs the giant is awaking.
On Thursday night, however, it also kind of felt like the same old Nebraska.