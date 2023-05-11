URBANA, Ill. — Courtney Wallace retired the final 11 batters she faced and pitched Nebraska to a 1-0 victory in its first game of the Big Ten softball tournament Thursday at Eichelberger Field.

The fourth-seeded Huskers, who won the conference tourney last season, scored in the first inning and rode their ace the rest of the way to clinch a spot in the semifinals. They will face Northwestern at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.

