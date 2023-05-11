URBANA, Ill. — Courtney Wallace retired the final 11 batters she faced and pitched Nebraska to a 1-0 victory in its first game of the Big Ten softball tournament Thursday at Eichelberger Field.
The fourth-seeded Huskers, who won the conference tourney last season, scored in the first inning and rode their ace the rest of the way to clinch a spot in the semifinals. They will face Northwestern at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
Katelyn Caneda roped a one-out double and scored on Sydney Gray’s single.
Both teams were held to three hits apiece. Illinois couldn’t take advantage of a Nebraska error in the fourth inning that put runners on first and second with one out.
Wallace induced a pop up and line out to mitigate the threat. The senior improved to 23-13 on the year, issuing no walks and striking out four in the process. She was efficient in the circle, needing only 64 pitches for the complete game effort.
Cailynn Neal had the Huskers’ only other hit. She and Abbie Squier both drew walks off Addy Jarvis, who took the loss.