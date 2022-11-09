Allick at Maryland.jpg
Buy Now

Bekka Allick (5) and the rest of the Nebraska volleyball team celebrate a point during their match Sunday against Maryland in College Park, Maryland. The thid-rated Huskers won in four sets.

 Courtesy

The Nebraska volleyball program announced its top-ranked recruiting class according to PrepVolleyball.com on National Letter of Intent Signing Day on Wednesday.

Head coach John Cook and the Huskers secured the signings of five prospects, all ranked in the top 13 nationally by PrepVolleyball.com. The 2023 signing class includes outside hitter Harper Murray (No. 2 overall), setter Bergen Reilly (No. 4 overall), libero Laney Choboy (No. 5 overall), opposite hitter Caroline Jurevicius (No. 7 overall) and middle blocker Andi Jackson (No. 13 overall).

0
0
0
0
0