celebration at Michigan State.jpg
Buy Now

Nebraska's Madi Kubik (10) high fives libero Lexi Rodriguez during their match against Michigan State Thursday in East Lansing, Mich.

 Courtesy Nebraska Athletics

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The No. 3 Nebraska volleyball team swept Michigan State 25-18, 25-23, 25-9 on Thursday night at the Breslin Center.

The Huskers extended their Big Ten record to 5-0 and moved to 13-1 this season. The Spartans dropped to 10-6 and 1-4 in the Big Ten.

0
0
0
0
0