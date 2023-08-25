VB vs Utah State
Nebraska outside hitter Merritt Beason (13) and middle blocker Maggie Mendelson (44) put up a block against Utah State in their season opener Friday night at the Devaney Center. 

 Lauren Penington/Husker Athletics

The Nebraska volleyball team opened the season with a 25-20, 25-17, 25-17 sweep of Utah State in front of 8,436 fans at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Friday night, the first day of the Ameritas Players Challenge.

The fifth-ranked Huskers hit .286 and held Utah State to .061, thanks in part to 11 blocks. Bekka Allick had seven blocks to go with five kills, and Harper Murray had five blocks with a team-high nine kills, as the Huskers won their fifth straight season opener.

