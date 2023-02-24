Memorial Stadium.jpg
Memorial Stadium in Lincoln will host "Volleyball Day in Nebraska" on Aug. 30, an event featuring two college volleyball matches between four Nebraska teams and a concert with a national recording artist (yet to be announced).

 Doug Carroll/Tribune

LINCOLN — Nebraska volleyball is going big this fall.

The Huskers will play a match inside Memorial Stadium Aug. 30 in Lincoln as part of what the athletic department is marketing as "Volleyball Day in Nebraska," in an effort to settle the attendance record duel once and for all.

