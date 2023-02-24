LINCOLN — Nebraska volleyball is going big this fall.
The Huskers will play a match inside Memorial Stadium Aug. 30 in Lincoln as part of what the athletic department is marketing as "Volleyball Day in Nebraska," in an effort to settle the attendance record duel once and for all.
With Gov. Jim Pillen, University of Nebraska System President Ted Carter and outgoing Chancellor Ronnie Green on hand, NU announced the momentous event, which will feature two volleyball matches and a subsequent concert by a to-be-announced national recording artist at the state's largest capacity venue.
It's billed to be a record-breaking day — declared officially with a state order by the governor as "Nebraska Volleyball Day" — and one that may not be topped in the college volleyball world.
“This is going to be a special day for the sport of volleyball in this state,” Nebraska head coach John Cook said in a release. “At Nebraska we’re always aiming to ‘Dream Big’ and raise the bar, and there can’t be a much bigger way to do that than to play a match outdoors in a 90,000-seat football stadium."
Nebraska has teetered with the national attendance record, particularly lately. The Huskers have played in front of eight of the nine largest crowds ever.
They re-set the mark last season following a match against Creighton at CHI Health Center before Wisconsin took ownership with a match inside the school's basketball arena, the Kohl Center, that drew 16,833 fans.
Cook has been adamant about keeping the record in Nebraska, whether that requires his Huskers playing inside Pinnacle Bank Arena or elsewhere.
"Coach Cook is a little bit crazy now that he's a cowboy and all," cracked athletic director Trev Alberts.
But even Cook, who was gifted a cowboy hat by Gov. Pillen and named Admiral of the Nebraska Navy during the announcement, took some convincing to play a match inside Memorial Stadium, an 85,000-seat venue.
"Trev's right, I was hesitant," Cook said. "But these guys dream big, and one thing I saw in Trev is he's a competitor. He doesn't want to be second place to anybody, so we're going after it and it's pretty cool."
Alberts said the attendance record belongs in Nebraska. The others who took the podium agreed, especially Pillen, who played football for the Huskers in the 1970s.
"I'm going to hope the number is large enough that nobody dares even try to attack our all-time attendance record," said Alberts.
Carter said anything less than sellout would be a disappointment.
"I'm not going to he happy with 20,000 or 30,000," he said. "I want to challenge all Nebraskans. We have sold out every sporting event in that stadium since 1962. Let's sell this thing out and show the world how great we are in Nebraska as sports fans."
Whether the Huskers draw that big of a crowd remains to be seen. Tickets for the event go on sale Wednesday, April 26.
"A Nebraska volleyball ticket is one of the hardest tickets in town to get, so we’re pumped that this match will give so many more fans an opportunity to come watch us play and be part of a historic day," said Cook.
The Huskers have led the nation in attendance since moving matches to the Devaney Center. They average close to 8,200 fans per night and carry a sellout streak of 303 consecutive matches into the 2023 season.
Fans purchasing tickets to the event will be supporting Nebraska in multiple ways.
All three schools in the university system will be represented. The Huskers will play Omaha in the nightcap, preceded by Nebraska-Kearney and Wayne State College, set for a 4:30 p.m. first serve.
The Mavericks have posted back-to-back 20-win seasons and reached the Summit League title match under former Hastings College coach Matt Buttermore, who was hired to lead UNO by Alberts in 2019.
Both the Lopers and Wildcats, Division II programs, finished the 2022 season ranked in the top 15. UNK was a national runner-up in 2019.
"We’re excited that we’re going to be able to include three other local schools as well to make it a statewide celebration," Cook said.
Each school, Alberts said, will retain $50,000 from the event.
"We are incredibly excited to be competing on 'Volleyball Day in Nebraska,'" said Buttermore. "The volleyball community in our state is special, and there is no better way to honor all of the fans, players and coaches than a one-of-a-kind event like this."