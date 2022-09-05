LINCOLN — With alarm bells ringing loudly about the Nebraska football program after a lackluster performance against North Dakota in Lincoln on Saturday, head coach Scott Frost said on Monday his first-teamers on offense and defense will be going after each other more in practice this week.
The theory: Nothing fixes lackluster quite like stepping up physicality.
Frost was asked by the media about Nebraska’s continued defensive struggles against the run.
“We’re gonna do a little more 1 v. 1s this week,” he said.
“Some ways I feel as a head coach watching the defense needs to see those plays being run at the speed that the one offense can give them. And even though we don’t get perfect looks on either side and trying to give each other a look, I think it’s important to continue to do those things. We weren’t able to do much of that last week coming off a trip overseas.”
Nebraska snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 38-17 win against North Dakota, but NU players left the field to the sound of boos at halftime with the game tied 7-7.
The game was tied at 17-17 into the third quarter, and thanks to a 21-point explosion in the final quarter and a half by Nebraska, Husker nation was left with its first taste of victory in nearly a year.
But media and fans have been alarmed at Nebraska’s inability to put away what was seemingly a lesser opponent from Grand Forks.
On defense, Nebraska gave up 175 yards rushing, including 5.3 yards per carry to North Dakota running backs. Players and coaches alike point to a whole host of new faces on defense still learning the system, as well as a need for improved run-defense technique in the defensive line as reasons for the struggle.
“I can say personally I haven’t been as physical as I know I can be,” starting defensive tackle Ty Robinson said.
“It starts with us. I think I tend to kind of have a lateral step instead of vertical steps. So, when you play with a guy that’s coming at you on a straight and I’m going 45 (degree angle), it’s easier for him to knock me off the ball. And then it’s also pad level for me as well. I think I’ve been playing with high pad level these past two games and so really it just starts with practice.”
On offense, the play of running back Anthony Grant played a key part in Nebraska’s strong finish.
Grant was named Big Ten co-offensive player of the week for his 189-yard rushing, two-touchdown performance on Saturday. The performance came despite continued struggles in the offensive line.
“I don’t really want to single out the line because to me it’s the run game in general,” Frost said.
“The running backs played well. Everybody that got in played well. Running backs make O-lines look better, lines make running backs look better, and sometimes receivers and quarterbacks are part of that too. The first half we gave up two sacks and that was all we gave up. But that two is too many. And one of the promising things to see was to see us control the ball when we needed to at the end of the game and just be able to run it.”
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson said the plan to have top-unit players face each other more in practice will be beneficial.
“I think it’d be good for our whole team but it definitely helps me as a quarterback being able to make throws, game reps where the receivers and the running backs and DBs are coming out of their breaks and stuff like that,” he said.
“It’s just everything’s a little bit faster when it’s good on good.”
Though Nebraska continues to battle inconsistencies in all facets of the game, Frost said the offense has shown flashes. Against North Dakota, NU’s offense scored on its first possession of the game and the opening possession of the second half.
“So, we have a plan and going in we’ve been executing it pretty well,” he said.
“And I think familiarity with scheme and adjustments and everything as kids get more familiar in the scheme. Hopefully, some of those drives can take place after first drives with a little more frequency.”
After two physical games against Northwestern and North Dakota, Nebraska will face a Georgia Southern team that throws the ball 40 times or more a game, running the so-called “air-raid” offense made famous by Mike Leach at Texas Tech and later at Washington State.
The Nebraska defense continues to be plagued by missed tackles, which could be more pronounced this week against an offense led by Buffalo transfer quarterback Kyle Vantrease, who threw for 224 yards against Nebraska in Lincoln last season. The offensive scheme is designed to take advantage of 1-on-1 matchups by receivers against defensive backs.
“The one thing you can’t get is too many live reps in practice and like we probably get as many or more than most, but at the end of the day there’s really no substitute for actual live bullets and getting those reps,” Frost said.
“We got a lot of guys that have made a lot of tackles in their career here that I’m most worried about, and some guys that are newer that haven’t made as many tackles.”
Senior linebacker Luke Reimer said many of the miscues on defense boil down to miscommunication on the field.
“I think, as always, it’s communication on the defensive side,” he said.
“It’s just making sure we’re all communicating on the same page. That’s half the battle for a defense is getting adjusted to what the offense is presenting us. That’s half the battle to get lined up and when your feet are in the ground and you’re like you know exactly what your job is.”