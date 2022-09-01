LINCOLN — If there's one theme that stands out in Nebraska's week of practice heading into Saturday's game in Lincoln against North Dakota, it's all about finishing.
Finishing tackles. Finishing drives. Finishing off the opponent in the fourth quarter.
"They were frustrated," Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said about the 31-28 loss to Northwestern following Thursday's practice.
"They were disappointed. But the confidence is there. I think they know what kind of team they have. It's up to us to go out and prove it. And I didn't see anything other than motivated kids out there trying to get better in practice."
In the post-mortem of the loss in Dublin media and fans alike have been pointing to a myriad of mistakes that led to the loss. Coaches say they've dissected the game film, identified the mistakes, fixed them in practice and have moved on.
"Anytime you lose a game you take a hard look, you want to learn some of those lessons in a win and we weren't able to this week," Frost said.
"But you take a hard look at yourself and there was any one of eight plays on offense and defense and special teams and coaching decisions that would have given us a chance to win that game. We're all trying to fix those things."
The Nebraska defense's difficulty bringing down Northwestern ball carriers was first and foremost on the mind of Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander when he spoke to the media after practice on Wednesday.
Northwestern finished the game with more than 200 yards rushing and averaged better than 4 yards a carry.
"The kids played really hard," he said.
"A few missed tackles that we need to clean up. We tackled pretty well for the game but a few missed ones that cost us some yardage. A couple missed assignments, mental errors, whatever, at all levels of the defense throughout the game that cost us some yardage. Those are the things that I have to clean up.
"Other things that are concerning is we take great pride on this unit of putting the fire out when we get put in an unfavorable situation. We need to put out the fire and we did not do that this week."
Throughout the week, Nebraska football has been the target of much criticism on social media as well as from reporters and others for the performance last week.
Nebraska coaches say they've been tuning out the noise.
"I'm worried about this team, my phone wasn't even charged for most of the week," Frost said about the criticism.
"So, all you can do is work as hard as you can and do the right things. I think our kids know that. I try to share that with the kids as much as I can and if they have a chip on their shoulder, I think that's a good thing."
Frost and offensive coordinator Mark Whipple said they've seen quarterback Casey Thompson assert himself more as a leader on offense this week.
During Tuesday's weekly press conference Thompson told reporters he won't be taking any additional questions as it relates to his time playing at Texas.
Ahead of the Northwestern game Thompson was asked to compare the skill level of the receivers he has at Nebraska to his former teammates at Texas. Thompson told reporters at the time that he thought the Nebraska receiver room was deeper and more talented than at Texas. Thompson reportedly took heat from Texas media and fans for the comments.
"Moving forward I just want to talk about Nebraska football, the games that we have at hand and issues that we have here, so nothing but respect for those guys," he said.
Frost said this week he's seen Thompson "doing a great job leading" and to "expect some major improvement from our offense from Week 1 to Week 2."
Whipple said on Wednesday that Thompson will continue to improve.
"I thought he managed things and that goes back to no penalties," Whipple said about the Northwestern game.
"He made a couple big plays on scrambles. I thought he was a little better than average, missed some balls, some easy throws which were first downs and third downs and we've worked on those things. I think he handled everything really well and I've seen a little more bounce in his step. I've seen a little bit more leadership this week."
When it comes to the offense as a whole, Whipple said he was more encouraged than discouraged.
For three quarters against the Wildcats, Nebraska had more than 400 yards of offense, four touchdowns, one turnover on a questionable called fumble by receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda and finished the game with no penalties on offense.
"And then in the fourth quarter we didn't finish," Whipple said.
"The offensive staff did a good job at halftime, put some things together and scored two touchdowns in a row, but we really just harp this week on finishing."