Nebraska Northwestern Football

Northwestern wide receiver Malik Washington (6) catches a pass ahead of Nebraska defensive back Myles Farmer (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

 Peter Morrison - stringer, AP

LINCOLN — If there's one theme that stands out in Nebraska's week of practice heading into Saturday's game in Lincoln against North Dakota, it's all about finishing.

Finishing tackles. Finishing drives. Finishing off the opponent in the fourth quarter.

