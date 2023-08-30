LINCOLN — The helicopters circled above Memorial Stadium, their news camera lenses peering down onto the mecca of volleyball.
The Huskers, Mavericks, Lopers, Wildcats all were on center (or slightly off-center) stage.
Four of the programs in this volleyball empire participated Wednesday in a record-setting event inside Nebraska’s football venue.
August 30, 2023, was Volleyball Day in Nebraska. Declared by Gov. Jim Pillen and all.
“Lincoln is the volleyball capital of the world,” said Nebraska-Kearney’s Jaden Ferguson, a graduate transfer from Nebraska’s capital city.
“Just having an event like this and opening it up to more programs is special. They didn’t have to do that. So being a part of this shows that we are a volleyball state and there’s good volleyball here. This can just open up so many more opportunities for volleyball as a whole across the country.”
The Lopers opened up the event with an exhibition match against Wayne State — two of the state’s premier Division II programs warming things up. They were invited by the University of Nebraska and receive $50,000 for their participation.
The preseason No. 4 Wildcats won all three sets — the last played to 15 points — ahead of the regular season starting Friday for D-II. They’ll hop onto a plane to California while UNK takes a bird to Utah.
The crowd filed in for the 4:30 p.m. start time, with Memorial’s bleachers filling up steadily in anticipation of the Huskers and the Mavericks facing off in a regular season Division I match. The D-I season began last weekend.
A winter idea became a February announcement became the largest volleyball crowd the world has ever seen.
Scratch that — the largest crowd for a women’s sporting event the world has ever seen.
There were 92,003 people in attendance Wednesday night to watch the Huskers sweep Omaha 25-14, 25-14, 25-13.
The record number was announced by the Husker Scarlets, who held up cards between the second and third sets. Attendance isn’t recorded until after the conclusion of the second set, per NCAA regulations.
That number tops the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup mark (90,185), which was played inside the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.
It also bests the 91,648 fans who attended the UEFA Champions League soccer match in Spain last April.
It eclipses Husker football’s peak Memorial Stadium crowd — 91,585 for Miami in 2014.
And lastly, the third-largest city in the state on a game day was the largest regular season NCAA volleyball crowd. By a very large margin. The previous record, set by Wisconsin in 2022, was 16,833.
“There is a lot of satisfaction in (holding the record),” said Nebraska coach John Cook. “It’s a celebration of Nebraska volleyball at every level in the state. We took a chance by playing in Memorial Stadium to go for the record and break it.
“So not only to make a statement to everybody else how important volleyball is here and we want the record, but we did it to the world. I don’t think anybody could have envisioned it when this whole thing started.
“So it feels like a great accomplishment for the sport called volleyball played by the women of Nebraska. It’s a state treasure and we just proved it.”
The party raged on after the match, with a drone show, fireworks and music you’d hear any weekend night inside Barry’s. Nebraska libero Lexi Rodriguez did the worm, freshman defensive specialist Laney Choboy performed a roundoff back handspring.
“I have some hidden talents, you know,” a coy Rodriguez said through a smile, adding a sarcastic “I’ve always wanted to do that in front of a crowd, so I thought it was time.”
Country music artist and former “American Idol” contestant Scotty McCreery concluded the evening with a 75-minute set. A healthy amount of fans — mostly students — stuck around until it ended at 10:15.
Nebraska entered Memorial Stadium with its own variation of the tunnel walk — a Husker football tradition.
Cook, who in the past has joked he wants to be the Nebraska football coach for a day, was flanked by team captains Rodriguez and Merritt Beason leading the pack.
His daughter and Husker radio analyst, Lauren Cook West, gave him grief post-match.
“She said, ‘You had a smirk. You were thinking you were the Nebraska football coach.’ I go, ‘You’re right,’ “ Cook laughed.
Surely Cook is happy to stick with his current program, which continues to find higher trajectories.
The argument that Nebraska has moved away from a football school and become a volleyball school certainly holds more weight now.
Or maybe it always has been.
“There’s only three things that shut down the University of Nebraska,” Cook said to the crowd after the match.
“One, snow storms. Two, COVID. Three, Nebraska volleyball. Students, you are welcome.”
Cook finished with the last line from a note written by setter Kennedi Orr.
“She said, ‘Tonight the impossible is possible.’ Thank you very much. There’s no place like Nebraska.”