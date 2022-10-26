Ajay Allen run.jpg
Nebraska running back Ajay Allen runs against a Georgia Southern defender earlier this year.

 Doug Carroll/Tribune

The Big Ten Conference announced its 2023 football schedule Wednesday morning, with Nebraska set to play host to five conference games next fall.

Nebraska will begin the season with a Big Ten game for the fourth consecutive season, opening at Minnesota on Thursday, Aug. 31. Nebraska played at Ohio State in 2020, traveled to Illinois in 2021 and met Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, to open the 2022 season.

