RURAL FAIRFIELD — Sandy Creek had Heartland within reach Friday night, but never could fully grasp the Huskies.
Heartland scored the first two touchdowns and held off the Cougars for a 42-20 victory.
“Going in I was a little nervous. They do a lot of nice things. Coach (Andrew) Kuta has a nice team,” said Heartland head coach Ben Lindsay.
Both teams ran the ball early and often with a combined 69 rushes for 390 yards compared to only 25 passes attempted.
Heartland capped its opening drive — nine plays, nine runs — with a 1-yard touchdown run by Zachariah Quiring.
Sandy Creek’s opening drive sputtered after a big first play that went for for 36 yards. Ethan Shaw was eventually intercepted by Carter Siebert.
“I think they had a really good game plan coming in. They did a good job and they are extremely well coached. They are very physical, and very athletic,” said Sandy Creek head coach Andrew Kuta.
The Huskies ended the first half with two more rushing touchdowns, both by Trev Peters. His first was from six yards out and the other from 13.
“We really preached to him (Peters) at half time to trust his blocks and we talked about how it may not look like the hole is gonna be there but once you trust it and stick it in there good things happen,” Lindsay said. “The touchdown he ran in right before halftime, that’s what he did, he trusted it and ran it in from 20-plus yards. He’s a heck of an athlete, he’s a game-breaker for us.”
The Cougars scored their sole first half touchdown on a nine-yard run by Kadyn Clark.
They took that momentum and came out with a strong 12-play drive that took 5 1/2 minutes and was capped off by a Shaw 13-yard touchdown run, which cut the Heartland lead to 20-14.
“I thought our guys were able to make some adjustments up front to block them,” said Kuta. “They did things that weren’t typical of what we would normally see. So (Shaw) did a good job adjusting to that.”
In the second half, Heartland had three drives and scored a touchdown on each of them. Quiring scored from two- and five-yards out, and Peters tossed a 45-yard pass to Langdon Arbuck.
“I knew if we just kept chugging along offensively, being able to run the ball when we wanted to and throw it when we had to, I thought we’d be in pretty good shape,” said Lindsay
The Cougars’ final score came in in the fourth on a 1-yard run by Drake Lally.
“The score doesn’t reflect The competitiveness of this game,” said Kuta. “I thought our guys ran hard. I thought that when it came down to it we didn’t make a couple plays and they did. That’s really what it came down to tonight. I’m really proud of our effort tonight, I’m really proud of our fight, we’ve just gotta make more plays.”
Shaw finished the night 9-for-19 passing for 108 yards. He added 84 yards on the ground. Connor Rempe finished the night with five catches for 91 yards.
“We are just going to focus on us next week,” said Kuta, whose team plays at McCool Junction. “It’s a game that if we execute and compete the way that we did tonight we will be in a good position. The wildcard standings are going to come down to whatever it is.”
After Friday’s loss the Cougars sit 31st in the wild card standings needing to be in the top 32 to make the postseason.
“If we lose next week we’re out. If we win next week, at 5-3, I feel pretty good about us getting in,” said Kuta. “I don’t think there are very many teams in this class that we can’t beat if we play well and execute.”
Heartland (5-2)..…6 14 8 14 — 42
Sandy Creek (4-3)......0 6 8 6 — 20
H — Quiring 1 run (run fail)
H — Peters 6 run (Peters run good)
SC — Clark 9 run (run fail)
H — Peters 13 run (run fail)
SC — Shaw 13 run (Shaw pass Rempe good)
H — Quiring 2 run (Peters run good)
SC — Lally 1 run (pass fail)
H — Peters 12 pass Arbuck (Peters pass Maltsberger good)
H — Quiring 5 run (pass fail)