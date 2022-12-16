SUTTON — Alivia Huxoll hit her head on the court on an awkward play in the first half and had a pregame Subway sandwich that didn't agree with her, but the Sutton senior still managed to produce one of her best all-around games on the basketball court Friday night.

Huxoll finished with a game-high 16 points, 12 rebounds, six blocks and five steals to lead the Fillies to a 34-32 win over St. Cecilia (6-1). 

Ryann Sabatka's final attempt to tie the game for St. Cecilia hits off the rim and the Hawkettes suffer their first loss of the season at Sutton.
