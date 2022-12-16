SUTTON — Alivia Huxoll hit her head on the court on an awkward play in the first half and had a pregame Subway sandwich that didn't agree with her, but the Sutton senior still managed to produce one of her best all-around games on the basketball court Friday night.
Huxoll finished with a game-high 16 points, 12 rebounds, six blocks and five steals to lead the Fillies to a 34-32 win over St. Cecilia (6-1).
"Liv is special, and we knew that if we could get her going it would kind of turn the tide for us," said Sutton coach Josh Rapp. "I'd say over the last three or so games she's been playing with a lot of fire and that's something we've needed out of her because that fire spreads to everybody else.
"She made a ton of plays — scoring, rebounding, steals. She did everything you could ask for, so just super proud of her and also the team."
Huxoll, who was the Tribland Player of the Year in volleyball this season, made her presence known early, scoring nine of the Fillies' first 12 points. Paired with Kennedy Perrien's two 3-pointers, Sutton leapt out to a 17-7 lead.
Huxoll also led the charge in Sutton's defense turning the Hawkettes over 12 times on the night, jumping passes in the Fillies' extended press and often taking the ball to the rack.
Her offense rebounding — she had seven — hurt STC even worse.
"That was a key in the scouting report and it's how it played out," said Hawkettes coach Greg Berndt. "She doesn't make a lot of the first ones, but she offensive rebounds and is really good at those second chance opportunities — I think she had six points (off them) in the first half — that was a big key for us and we didn't do a good job of finding a body and boxing her out.
"Good on her for taking advantage of those second chance opportunities."
Outside of scoring and rebounding, Huxoll's biggest play came late in the fourth quarter with the game likely hanging in the balance.
St. Cecilia's Lindsey Parr found herself open in the corner — or so she thought. Parr lined up a 3-pointer, but upon her release it was met with Huxoll's right hand.
"She made a hell of a play blocking that one in the corner," said Rapp, whose team finished with eight blocks. "We just got after it to go get the ball and come up with some of those as well."
Sutton (2-4) survived the final 15 minutes without a field goal, relying on the lead it had built in the first quarter that slowly whittled away.
St. Cecilia just couldn't find the finishing touch to lead for the first time all night. Multiple close range chances were affected by Sutton's interior size and outside shots didn't fall.
STC was 12-for-47 on the night with four 3-pointers. Freshman Avery Kissinger scored the team-high 15 points. Tatum Krikac added seven points and 10 rebounds.
After Sutton missed the front end of two 1-and-1s with under 30 seconds left, St. Cecilia took the final shot. Ryann Sabatka's mid-range floater rimmed out.
"We had two different plays set," said Berndt. "I mean, we pretty much still got a decent look at the rim. I thought we did a good job with that. They were kind of hugging Avery (and) that's one option... But we got something going towards the rim there, so there's worse shots you can have."
Rapp said handing the Hawkettes their first loss is a confidence builder for the Fillies.
"That's a real tough win," Rapp said. "For a young and inexperienced team that's been on the other end of a few of those already this season, that's big."
St. Cecilia (6-1)………..7 12 6 7 — 32
Sutton (2-4)……………..17 8 8 1 — 34
St. Cecilia (32)
Lindsey Parr 1-4 0-0 3, Avery Kissinger 5-15 3-6 15, Abbey Musalek 0-2 0-0 0, Tatum Krikac 3-10 1-2 7, Ryann Sabatka 2-10 0-0 4, Emery Vargas 1-3 0-0 3, Addie Demuth 0-1 0-0 0, Nathie Krikac 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 12-47 4-8 32.
Sutton (34)
Kennedy Perrien 3-7 0-0 8, Reagan Robinson 1-5 0-0 2, Alicia Huxoll 7-12 2-6 16, Kyla Griess 2-6 0-0 4, Jacee Haight 1-6 0-1 2, Tori Peterson 0-2 0-0 0, Avery Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Alicia Dahlblom 0-1 0-0 0, Carly Skalka 0-1 2-2 2, Inga Andersen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 14-40 4-9 34.
Three-point field goals—STC 4-15 (Parr 1-3, Kissinger 2-7, Vargas 1-2, Sabatka 0-2, Demuth 0-1); S 2-10 (Perrien 2-5, Haight 0-2, Huxoll 0-1, Dahlblom 0-1). Rebounds—STC 28-8 (T. Krikac 10-2); S 36-10 (Huxoll 12-7). Turnovers—STC 12, S 20.