North Platte First National was its own worst enemy in many ways Tuesday night.
But Hastings Five Points' Macrae Huyser played the role of ultimate nemesis at Duncan Field.
Huyser formed the Chiefs' own suicide squad, perfectly executing a do-or-die mission to secure a 4-3 victory.
If Huyser played Batman, Markus Miller was Robin. Both were equally deserving of credit for the late-inning magic.
With the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the sixth, and North Platte electing to use its bullpen for the second time in the inning, Huyser and head coach Blake Marquardt discussed options.
"He was making sure I could get a bunt down," Huyser said. "I told him I'd absolutely get the job done and he said, 'You have to get it down wherever it's pitched.' And I said, 'You got it, coach.'
"It was a suicide. I didn't know where it was going to be pitched, but I just knew if I got it down it was going to score the run."
Miller, who courtesy ran for Cambren Montague, was occupying third base after Tyson LeBar singled and Gabe Conant walked.
Huyser pushed the ball toward the first base side and by the time North Platte's Kolten Tilford fielded the ball, Miller was already across the plate as the go-ahead run.
More often toeing the rubber than the base path, Miller said he was comfortable being uncomfortable as the runner heading into potential peril.
"I wasn't expecting first pitch, but (Huyser) got it down," Miller said. "I was already running, but then I slid in and knew it was down."
By his eye, Marquardt said there were no other options.
"We talked before the game that we needed to start finding ways to come up with a big hit in a big moment," Marquardt said. "I didn't know if we were going to come up with it, so we thought suicide squeeze and Huyser — we trust his bat 10 out of 10 times — was the perfect guy for it."
Before that, Hastings had manufactured runs on a wild pitch in the first inning and a fielder's choice by Luke Brooks and single by Trayton Newman in the third.
The Chiefs finished with only five hits in a pitcher's duel between their own Brayden Mackey and North Platte's Tate Janas.
The Nationals managed seven hits, but none after the fourth inning.
North Platte stroked five hits off of Mackey in the first inning, when all three runs scored for the visitors.
Carson Johnson, Carter Kelley, and Derek Coolman each crossed for the Nationals after singling themselves. A bases-loaded walk broke the ice and then Will Cox scored a pair with a single.
But Mackey permitted just five total baserunners in five subsequent innings.
"(Mackey) said he definitely didn't anticipate them smacking the ball around that quickly in the first inning," Huyser said. "I was proud of him because he settled in throughout the game, stayed composed, and pitched very well."
Marquardt, who called pitches from the dugout, took fault for Mackey's early struggles.
"(North Platte) came to play tonight," Marquardt said. "They attacked Mackey's fastball and I don't know how he was commanding it in the first inning, if he was leaving some over the plate, but they barreled up a lot of balls. So, we had to make some adjustments in just how we were going to pitch tonight, whether it was a little more backwards or more off-speed than we like.
"Mackey had three pitches tonight. Once he got his changeup going in the second inning, I felt like we had thee upper hand. It was just whether we were going to make up those three runs."
The Chiefs were aided in their comeback by a combination of wildness. The Nationals hit three batters and walked four, and committed one error.
Eight free bases were too many to dish out, even to a Five Points offense which hasn't hit its stride yet.
"(Hits) were a little thin again tonight, but we manufactured runs when we had to," said Marquardt, whose team welcomes Lexington to town on Wednesday. "We capitalized when they gave them to us."
NP..............300 000 0 — 3 7 1
FPB.............102 001 x — 4 5 2
W — Brayden Mackey. L — Brice Butterfield.
S — Gabe Conant.