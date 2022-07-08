w06-13-22DUNjihRC08.jpg
Johnson Imperial Homes' Nolan Hyde pitches against the Rapid City Expos June 12 at Duncan Field.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

LINCOLN — Nolan Hyde had a big day for Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes on Friday. 

Not only did he rip a three-run triple lead the team with four runs driven and also strike out nine batters in one winning effort for the Braves (20-17). 

Hyde also registered the walk-off single — one of four Braves hits — in the other victory.

That all helped JIH open their weekend tournament at Lincoln High 2-0.

Hyde lasted 5 1/3 innings on the mound against Harrisburg, holding the opponent from way out west to just two runs on seven hits and three walks in an 8-2 win.

Jackson Sughroue finished off the game with a spotless 1 2/3 innings with three strikeouts.

Sughroue led the Braves offense with two hits.

Hastings led early after capitalizing on an error in the first inning then trailed when Harrisburg scraped a pair of runs across on a two-out single in the third.

Hyde struck out four batters that inning, the first was a dropped third strike that allowed the runner to reach.

The Braves regained the lead for good with a three-run fifth. Some small ball by Naz Robinson, who laid down a bunt to move Brendon Ground and Sughroue, helped the cause. 

Tate McIntyre tied the game with a single before Landon Hinrichs cashed in a fielder's choice. Hyde followed with an RBI groundout.

JIH loaded the bases to start the seventh and Hyde made Harrisburg pay. He then touched home on a sacrifice fly.

Hyde broke a stalemate earlier in the day when he scored Braxton Wiles on a line drive to right field.

That allowed Ground to earn a win with a complete game shutout performance in which he struck out six.

The Braves continue their tournament Saturday.

Game one

LNS....................000 000 0 — 0 3 0

JIH.....................000 000 1 — 1 4 0

W — Brendon Ground. L — Austin McKillip.

Game two

JIH (20-17)............100 030 4 — 8 7 0

HAR.......................002 000 0 — 2 7 1

W — Nolan Hyde. L — Kason Syverson.

3B — J, Hyde. H, Carter Grunseth.

