KEARNEY — It's official. Ryan Held will make his third coaching stop in Nebraska.
The former Husker assistant and head football coach at Peru State was introduced Tuesday as Josh Lynn's successor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Before a crowd of about 70 fans and media inside the Health and Sport Center, UNK athletic director Marc Bauer formally welcomed Held to Kearney as the Lopers' 19th football coach in program history a few weeks after reeling him in through phone calls and a not-so-secret breakfast meeting.
"He's the right fit for the job," said Bauer, who opened the press conference with a 5-minute prepared statement.
"Ryan has coached at nearly every collegiate level and brings a wealth of knowledge and lived experience that will help him navigate the challenges of this coaching transition."
After touching base through phone calls, Bauer and Held reportedly met Dec. 18, 2022, at The Breakfast Cart & Catering in Kearney to finalize details of the job.
Two days later, UNK issued a press release announcing Held's hiring.
"Ryan and his family were looking for a community like Kearney to settle down in and focus on their family, and held build a championship-caliber program," Bauer said.
"Geographically, Ryan's friends and family are in the Lincoln, Omaha and Kansas City areas. He is close in proximity to family and friends."
Held initially thought old friend and Nebraska teammate Monte Christo, now an anesthesiologist in Omaha, was buzzing his phone when a number with the 308 area code popped up.
It turned out to be Bauer who interrupted an episode of the kids show "Paw Patrol" Held was consuming with his two- and four-year-old.
"Through our conversations, we realized we had similar core values that he was looking for and I was looking for," Held said.
"I had other opportunities, but there was no doubt this was the opportunity I wanted to do. When the job was offered, it was done for me. I was ready to be a Loper and take the keys and the whistle. Let's ride."
Held called the process a "whirlwind, but an awesome experience."
The move brings him back to Nebraska, where most recently he was a member of Scott Frost's UNL coaching staff. He spent three full seasons coaching Husker running backs before he was dismissed by Frost with two games left in the 2021 season.
Held began his coaching career with the Huskers as a student assistant in 1997.
In 2001, he became the youngest college football coach in the country at the time when he took over Peru State at age 26.
"I've been a lot of different places," Held said, "from towns of 500 people to Orlando, Florida. At the end of the day, I believe this was the right spot in my career.
"This is home and I'm so excited for that."
Held spent the 2022 season at North Alabama, an FCS school playing in the Atlantic Sun Conference. He was hired as an associate head coach but got promoted to interim head coach when Chris Willis was fired in late October following a 1-7 start. They finished 1-10 with Held coaching them to a pair of one-score losses.
UNK is Held's third stop in the Division II ranks. He previously coached Oklahoma Panhandle State to winning seasons in 2003-04 and led Southwestern Oklahoma State to a Lone Star Conference title in 2007.
"Ryan believes in the Division II model," Bauer said. "The philosophical foundation that is described as 'Life in the balance,' where student-athletes experience comprehensive academic learning, high-level athletic competition and community engagement."
The Lopers are 18-6 over the last two seasons. Lynn gradually turned the program around from one win in 2016 prior to his arrival to an MIAA contender.
UNK was 8-3 this season and 10-3 in 2021. The program went to a bowl game and won in 2019.
It's not your typical takeover, Held said, which is partly why the Kearney job was so attractive.
"This is the first job that I haven't taken over at 0-11 or 1-10," he said. "The rise to the top is hard. Staying there is even harder."
Other notes from the press conference:
-Held plans to recruit local. He made clear that he wants to keep Nebraskans in Nebraska while scouring the rest of the region and country for athletes, too.
-Coaching staff will be finalized soon. He told the media one staffer will have ties to Kearney, which "when people find out, I think they'll be fired up about that."
-Held's parents are both graduates of Pittsburg State, which shares Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association with UNK.
"They're both UNK fans now," he said.
-Held's contract is for three years, $150,000 per year. Potential bonuses include: one month of base salary for each a conference championship, regional championship and national championship.
For reference, Josh Lynn's scheduled salary for the 2022-23 season was $154,500, according to University of Nebraska records.