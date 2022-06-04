Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 80F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.