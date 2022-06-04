SUPERIOR — Considering Ella Gardner didn't have her freshman spring to gauge the waters of high school track and field, she seems to be doing alright.
The canceled season because of the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't seemed to affect her acclimation. Or her rise to the top, for that matter.
The Superior Wildcat just wrapped up her junior year with two gold medals and two silvers at the Class C state track and field meet.
For her performance, she is the 2022 Tribland Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year.
Gardner scored 36 of Superior's 49 points to help the team place third in its class.
Even after the fact, she scoffed at the idea of yielding nearly three-quarters of the team's points.
"I was definitely not thinking that (could be a reality)," Gardner said with a laugh.
But reality it became.
Gardner collected her two golds in the long and triple jumps. She was the top seed in both; the Class C state record holder in the former.
More surprising for her were the silvers she garnered in the short sprints. Gardner trailed only Lincoln Lutheran's Adrianna Rodencal in the 100- and 200-meter dashes.
Gardner was seeded ninth in the 200, but ran two personal bests — 26.21 seconds in preliminaries and 26.09 in the finals — to claim her stake.
In the 100, Gardner entered with the fifth-best qualifying time.
"The sprints were a big accomplishment for me this year, especially the 100. I was not expecting to do that well in the 100," said Gardner, who ran her PR 12.50 in the 100 prelims and clocked a 12.57 in the finals.
Rodencal was the only athlete to outscore Gardner at the state meet. That's because she won all four of her events — the 100 and 300 hurdles plus the short sprints.
Gardner's score alone would have placed her tied with Bishop Neumann's team for fourth.
As a sophomore a year ago, she scored 20 points for Superior at the state meet, placing fifth in the 200 and runner-up in both the long and triple jumps.
"I was hoping for a big improvement," Gardner said. "I was hoping I'd have a nice little breakthrough this year."
Understatement of the year.
Gardner's phone has added a few contacts this season. Most of them college coaches selling her on their programs.
She humbly said only a handful have reached out. More are sure to call with a year of high school still to go.
What's left to do between now and then? A ton, she says.
But no goals.
"I struggle with setting too high of standards (anyway)," she said. "So going in in with kind of an 'I'm where I need to be' mentality, is going to do me a lot better than setting high goals."
Gardner reached her desired mark in the long jump and set the Class C state record in the process.
Her leap of 19 feet, 6 3/4 inches during districts caught eyes across the state and, obviously, boosted her atop the all-time Tribland track and field leaders list.
She booted Nancy Kindig, whose longest jump in 1975 was 19-5 1/2.
"I'm very glad I got that mark, for sure," Gardner said. "Especially because that's the one I've kind of been pushing on and working the most at the whole year. That was a big accomplishment for me.
"I didn't think I was even going to get 19 this year."
She set a new personal best in the triple jump — an event she picked up last season and still medaled silver — during the state finals this season. She flew 37 feet, 3 3/4 inches for the gold.
The 100 and 200 may stay intact in her regiment, or she might switch out the 100 for the 400.
"My coach really wants to get me back into the 400," said Gardner, who isn't sold on the idea yet.
"I think I'd do well, but not sure if I'd do as well. But I wasn't sure I was going to do as well in the 100 this year, either."
One thing Gardner is sure of: had there been a spring season during her freshman year, Superior's girls would have made some noise.
"We were going to be SO good my freshman year," she said. "We had Kalynn and Shayla Meyer, and Trisha Hayes and we were going to do really well up at state."
In a way, though, she's glad it didn't happen. She might not be where she's at now.
"That's what really jumped me to work harder at (track and field)," she said, "was having that year off."