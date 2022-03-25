St. Cecilia head coach Ryan Ohnoutka said senior Brayden Schropp is a gym rat.
The Bluehawks’ standout is always in the gym, working on his game. The coach said even as a young kid, Schropp’s dad used to take him to pickup basketball games, and the little tyke was experimenting with putting different spin effects on the ball off of the backboard.
Basketball has always been a big part of Schropp’s life, and learning new aspects of the game has virtually become a hobby for the senior Bluehawk.
Schropp’s endless passion for the game and relentless work ethic helped him grow into one of the area’s most talented offensive weapon on the court, and it has earned him the honor of Tribland Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
“It was an awesome experience to grow up with basketball around me. It has always had a place in my heart and I have always loved the game,” said Schropp. “There’s just something about wanting to be the best you can be and the best player on the court at all times, and that’s what really drove me to grow as a player, was always wanting to perfect my game and get better.”
Schropp did get better each year with the Bluehawks, and in his senior season, he averaged more than 1/3 of his team’s 45.8 points per game, scoring at a clip of 16.1 points per outing.
Ohnoutka said one of the most impressive things about Schropp’s game is that he can score from anywhere on the court. He’s a 6-foot, 1-inch point guard that can shoot the ball and also score in the post. There aren’t many guards in the state who are as lethal on the block as Schropp.
“He’s so good at finishing around the rim,” Ohnoutka said. “He proved he can score against those tall post players inside. He’s also got a pull up jump shot, which is something a lot of high schoolers lack the ability to pull up from 15, 16 feet and utilize the dribble. He’s got a nice, pure jump shot. And finally, he can score from 3. He showed at times that he could knock down that shot too, and he’s just very hard to defend.”
Schropp was a big part of St. Cecilia’s rebuild as a freshman after the program capped three state finals appearances in four seasons. He improved his game each season, leading to a stellar senior year.
Not coincidentally, STC’s 18 wins this season were the most the team has tallied since its runner-up finish in 2018. The Bluehawks finished just one win shy of the state tournament, falling in a district final.
It was one game prior to the end of the season that Schropp eclipsed a major milestone, passing the 1,000-point mark for his career. He became the third player in STC history to score more than 1,000 points in a career, joining Brooks Asher and Jerry Sherman.
“He’s in pretty good company when you look at our records,” Ohnoutka said.
“I am very thankful for all my teammates that helped me achieve that goal,” Schropp said of the milestone. “It’s a really special feeling knowing that you are one of three people in the schools history to reach that achievement. It also caught me by surprise because I did not think I was even close until my last couple of games when my coach told me. So, it put a little pressure on me but I am glad I was able to achieve that goal, and it is a really special feeling.”
Schropp’s high school career may be over, but his days on the court will continue in college, as he has committed to play for Doane University.
Ohnoutka believes Schropp’s ball handling abilities will prove invaluable at the NAIA level, and the coach expects him to carry over that same work ethic next season.
Schropp is excited for a the new challenge that awaits him in Crete.
“I expect it to be a lot of hard work, but I love that and I want to be pushed to new limits,” he said. “I also am excited for the competitiveness, knowing that everyone there was the best from their school, so I am excited to match up against higher level competition. I look forward to the opportunities at Doane; I am ready to go there and try to show them that I could make an impact on the program.”
Schropp said he’s going to miss playing with his friends at St. Cecilia, as well as playing against many opponents in the area that he also calls friends. He’s enjoyed his four years at St. Cecilia, and he’s thankful for all those that helped him become the player he is now.
“I will always remember the fun times you have on bus rides and in hotels, and all those early morning practices that no one wanted to be at. Those are the times you remember and that you love and that will always be the best part about playing at STC,” he said. “I also want to just thank all my coaches throughout the years; they really were a big part of what I accomplished and I couldn’t of done it without them.”
Ohnoutka said Schropp’s place in STC history is already stamped in the record books, but his impact on the program will last long after he’s left Hastings.
“I’m really proud of the talent that he has, but I’m most proud of the kind of kid he is,” the coach said. “He’s got tremendous leadership and awesome character that any coach would want on their team to lead their guys. He had such an impact on the whole program, whether it was to coaches, younger players, or managers on the team. He’s just so easy to have a friend in. He has that energy, excitement, and enthusiasm that’s really important to have on a team.
“I think the legacy he’ll leave at St. Cecilia, he’ll be remembered for his basketball skills, but I think he’ll be even more remembered for being the great kid he is. Even in the classroom, all of the teachers here at St. Cecilia are proud of his growth and just being a fun kid to have in the classroom.”