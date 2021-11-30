Adams Central's biggest loss didn't come from graduation.
It came from a torn ACL. Jessica Babcock's, to be exact.
The Patriots will sorely miss their point guard and primary ball handler, who was set to play a key role in guiding the team back to a second state tournament in three years, this time in Class B.
Babcock's 11 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.7 steals per game will have to come from somewhere else.
It's a harsh reality, but head coach Evan Smith said the team has no choice but to face it.
"Definitely initially we were concerned not having a point guard that's been starting for us for three years and averaging 12 points a game and doing all the little things that she does both offensively and defensively for us," Smith, now in his sixth season with AC, said.
"You hate to see that stuff happen, but it also gives a chance for someone to step into that role and we've really liked how some girls have progressed and stepped up since she's been gone."
Babcock will still be involved with the basketball team, just as she was throughout the remainder of volleyball season, which ended in the first round of the state tournament for the second consecutive season. She'll help from the bench and learn the game from a coach's perspective.
"She's going to be a big part of our team still," Smith said. "We had a discussion before the season about her just being able to talk to our point guards and our girls that are handling the ball. She gets to take on a semi-coaching role now for us. I know she misses it, but she'll do a great job being a team leader on the bench for us."
As for those on the floor, though, Adams Central still has plenty of seasoned veterans.
It starts with Libby Trausch, who often traded off the roles of Batman and Robin with Babcock.
Without her on-court complement, Trausch will have to manage the game, control pace, and stay composed — which was where Babcock excelled in times of stress.
"Obviously, Libby is going to be handling the ball quite a bit and attacking the way she normally does," Smith said. "I think that will give way to some of our other guards to get some good looks on the perimeter."
The Patriots offense should be more balanced than it has been in previous seasons, Smith said, and that comes from the depth the Patriots have developed.
It'll help on defense, too.
"We've got 11 or 12 girls that can play basketball pretty well," Smith said. "Our depth is really going to be key, I think, early on in the season. Just being able to pressure some teams a little differently than what we have in the past.
"I think offensively, we're going to be a better team than we were last year. We've got some opportunities to score in lots of different ways on the floor... I think that depth is just a huge factor for us."
Experience will be, too.
Not including Babcock, AC carries five seniors.
The junior class is highlighted by Rachel Goodon, a 6-foot-3 post, and Lauryn Scott, a 5-foot-7 forward, who combined for 14 points and 13 rebounds per game last season.
Scott played a crucial role in the AC volleyball team's success after Babcock's injury. She was both a vocal and physical leader that filled a void in the lineup.
Smith said he hopes to see that carry over to basketball season.
"She's always been that second or third person on teams," he said. "And I think now she sees that she has that ability to be that top tier girl on a team. She's embraced that role.
"For me, she's just been so steady. Her emotions aren't up and down. She kind of reminds me of Jess anymore. She's just pretty steady, doesn't make a ton of mistakes and that's what she needs to do on both ends of the floor."
AC volleyball coach Libby Lollman is joining the basketball staff as an assistant this season.
"She has been a great addition, for sure," Smith said.
Adams Central finished third at state in 2020 and bowed out in subdistricts in 2021. The hope is, now up in Class B, for the Patriots to reach a district final and ride one final state tournament run with the large senior class.
"This group is definitely geared for that," Smith said.
Dec. 2 @ Aurora; Dec. 7 @ Wood River; Dec. 10 Gothenburg; Dec. 11 @ O'Neill; Dec. 14 St. Paul; Dec. 17 @ Fillmore Central; Dec. 21 @ York; Dec. 28-29 (To Be Determined) Boone Central Holiday Tournament; Jan. 8 Bridgeport Site: Viaero Center; Jan. 11 Holdrege; Jan. 14 @ Northwest; Jan. 15 Doniphan-Trumbull; Jan. 18 Ord; Jan. 20 Central City; Jan. 22 @ Grand Island Central Catholic; Jan. 24-29 (To Be Determined) Central Conference Seward High School; Feb. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia; Feb. 3 Kearney Catholic; Feb. 8 Hastings Site: Hastings College Hastings College; Feb. 10 Lexington