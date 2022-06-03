There's a moment Tribune photographer Amy Roh captured at the Class B state track and field meet that perfectly encapsulates who Adams Central runner Luke Bonifas is.
Snapped after the 1,600-meter run, Bonifas, who was the bronze medalist in the race, is hugging the champion, Lexington's Ian Salazar-Molina.
It was day two of the state meet, it was Bonifas' last race as an Adams Central Patriot.
It wasn't the result he wanted.
Yet here Bonifas was humbly congratulating the sophomore who beat him for the third time this season, the second day in a row.
Why?
Because this was Salazar-Molina's breakout. Bonifas felt compelled to show respect to the younger runner, the freshly-crowned now two-time state gold medalist. He is the future.
"He just exploded the last few meets," Bonifas said of the Minuteman. "He always finds a way to peak at the perfect time and it showed, especially in track this year."
Twice Bonifas was in solid position to end his career with a gold. Twice, in Bonifas' words, Salazar-Molina "dusted" the race field with his kick.
Bonifas, the 2022 Tribland boys track and field athlete of the year, had his breakout performance a couple weeks prior in Crete.
The senior, who is Doane University-bound in the fall, set two new personal bests and broke two school records in a span of a couple hours that April day.
Bonifas ran a 4:25.32 in the mile and a 9:40.72 in the two-mile.
"You can see where I felt my strongest," Bonifas said. "It gave me a lot of confidence, but it kind of sucks. If I would have kept that mark, on a good day, it would have been a more exciting race at state for the gold."
But that's the nature of track and field. It's one thing to reach a mark, another to maintain it.
"I know how it works some times," Bonifas said. "You have a few meets where everything goes really well and you just pray you can keep going. You plateau when obviously the goal is to keep improving."
Bonifas said he plateaued in the meets leading up to state, but felt he was running some of his best laps in the 3,200-meter run on the first day of the state meet.
"The first few laps felt amazing, I just didn't really have it in the last couple," he said. "I felt really ready to go and fresh.
Through five of the eight laps, Bonifas was in a tight three-person pack with Salazar-Molina and South Sioux City's Mesuidi Ejerso.
Salazar-Molina then pushed ahead on lap six and transformed it into a race for second place.
"He was running at a pace I simply couldn't continue running. He just had more that day," Bonifas said. "I don't even think he knows how good he is. He had a heck of a race — both races."
The same was true in the mile.
But none of that matters anymore to Bonifas, who said the school records are a nice consolation from the "golden moment" he was unable to share at Burke Stadium.
"After it's all over, I thought I'd be more upset about it, but honestly, I know I gave everything," he said. "I look back at all the things I accomplished this season and I think of my freshman year and how hard I worked. I never would have been disappointed with a 4:31 (his mile time in the final) or 9:50 (two-mile time)."
The perspective he shares is rooted in his coaching by AC distance coach Toni Fowler, who lured Luke into running and showed him his potential.
"She opened my eyes," Bonifas said. "She's been the reason I've found running as my niche."
Fowler may or may not be a reason Bonifas is striding east to Crete for college. (She's an alum).
Also there, though, is Aidan Wheelock, a former Minden Whippet who Bonifas idolized as a young harrier. Only a few years separate them, but Bonifas used his now teammate as motivation.
"I was sick of not being one of the top guys," Bonifas said. "I wanted to be like him."
Fowler believes Bonifas can be much more than he is now, too.
"He'll be around runners like him and he'll have teammates pushing him every day," Fowler said. "That's something he didn't have at Adams Central. It was him and his watch, and who knows where we'd be without his watch."