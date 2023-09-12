Golf is a funny game. Even the professionals would say so.
On Tuesday, it was Hastings High's Alayna Stephenson laughing at the sport's craziness following her score at the Hastings invite.
Stephenson wasn't yet 24 hours removed from the Tigers' dual in Grand Island on Monday where she carded a 63 across just nine holes. And here she was at Lochland Country Club — albeit Hastings High's home course — carding a personal-best 89 on 18 holes.
"It was like a completely different person from yesterday," said coach Anna Cafferty.
By the end of the season, Stephenson might be a completely unrecognizable golfer. In just her second year out for the sport, she's already down nearly 40 strokes from her first competitive round.
Cafferty said the most improvement has come in Stephenson's short game, and overall course management.
"She's learning from the players she is playing with, and that's helping a lot, too," Cafferty said.
Stephenson joined the golf team last fall and opened her career with a 127. Her score on Tuesday topped her previous low of 98, and placed her seventh in the field of 31 golfers representing eight schools.
"I guess I just came out with nothing to lose because I knew I could definitely play better and do my best, and the girls I was playing with also helped me play a lot better," Stephenson said.
Stephenson's group included Adams Central senior Sidney O'Dey. The pair shared a few laughs on the course throughout the day about the "dumb" game they were competing at.
And Stephenson's improvement has been a product of realizing just that: golf is an imperfect, taxing game.
"I just have had a lot of times where I've realized nobody is perfect," she said. "I came into (Tuesday) thinking, 'Oh these girls are going to be way better than me,' and once I just relaxed (and I realized) everyone's going to mess up, everyone makes mistakes, I kind of let it happen and it flowed."
O'Dey found a groove, too. She was on pace for an even-par second nine before recording a double bogey on the final hole, which was No. 9 at Lochland after her group teed off on No. 10 to begin the round.
"Just one of those days you had to string together what you had," O'Dey said. "You can't play your best every day. It wasn't conventional but I made it."
O'Dey figured the double bogey was costly walking off the ninth green, and it was. She was second by a stroke, finishing runner-up to Kearney High's Addi Peterson, who shot 79.
"It's better than last week when I four-putted a green, had three penalty strokes and I was one stroke away from my sister's school record," said O'Dey, who carded a personal-best 76 at Awarii Dunes last Thursday.
O'Dey rolled in three birdies during a five-hole stretch on the front nine (Nos. 4, 7 & 8), before her disappointing finish. A bogey would have seen her tie her best score at Lochland — she shot 79 as a sophomore.
And so, she's still chasing her sister Hayley's school record for 18 holes.
"There's chances," O'Dey said.
Sophomore Peyton Hartman placed fifth on Tuesday with an 85 to help the Patriots finish as team runner-up. AC's four golfers combined to shoot 376, second to Kearney's 340.
Jersie Diecker fired a 103 and Kendall Consbruck a 108 for Adams Central.
"I thought they played much better than where we've been so that helped out team score-wise," said coach Rod Hartman.
"Overall it was better than where we've been but we're still giving away some strokes where we shouldn't."
Team scores
1, Kearney 340; 2, Adams Central 376; 3, Kearney Catholic 387; 4, North Platte 391; 5, York 393
Medalists
1, Addi Petersen, Kearney, 79; 2, Sidney O'Dey, AC, 42-38 80; 3, Lauren Lydiatt, Kearney, 83; 4, Taylor McGuire, KC, 85; 5, Peyton Hartman, AC, 43-42 85; 6, Olivia James, Kearney, 85; 7, Alayna Stephenson, Hastings, 47-42 89; 8, Lauren Nore, KC, 93; 9, Allie Jones, NP, 93; 10, Kaylee White, Kearney, 93; 11, Winnie Haneborg, NP, 93; 12, Josie Rauert, York, 94; 13, Jordyn Svec, KC, 96; 14, Ameila Wenburg, NP, 98; 15, Milan Babcock, York, 99
Adams Central
Jersie Diecker 50-53 103; Kendall Consbruck 53-55 108
Doniphan-Trumbull
Kayli Nickerson 80-74 154; Kim Olena 78-81 159
Hastings
Peyton Criss 59-56 115