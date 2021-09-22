In a tennis duel Tuesday against Lexington, the inexperienced Patriots showed that they are young and learning as the Minutemen came to town and swept Adams Central 9-0.
Head coach Ed Sughroue was still pleased with the fight that his team showed on the court.
“Lexington is a good team. Their coaches have done a great job with them. I can not fault their effort. They tried and they played hard,” said Sughroue.
Lexington dominated in both the doubles and singles competition.
Lexington’s No.1 doubles in Agustin Lopez and Ethan Mins defeated AC’s Evan Schumm and Drew Goracke 8-3. Lexington’s No. 2 doubles Dru Truax and Greysen Strauss defeated AC’s Tate MacIntyre and Carter Lipovsky 8-2. Lexington’s No. 3 Andres Salinas and Morgan Bailey defeated AC’s Barrett Shea and Spencer Willems 8-6.
In the singles competition, there was one match that came down to a tie-breaker. The battle between both No. 1 players, AC’s Drew Gorakce and Lexington’s Greysen Strauss. Goracke battled battled back from being down two sets fo force the tie-breaker but Strauss had the upper hand and giving the Minutemen the win 9-8 (7-3).
“I was proud and impressed on how Drew Goracke played. The kid (Strauss) has a little more experience than him,” Sughroue said. “Drew really competed. I was really proud of how he competed. He was the highlight of the day watching him play.”
Goracke indeed was the highlight of the day for the Patriots, but the Minutemen were too much to handle for the inexperienced Patriots squad.
The other singles competitions were dominated by Lexington, too.
No. 2 Morgan Bailey defeated AC’s Tate MacIntyre 8-5. Lexington’s No. 3 Ethan Mins defeated AC’s Evan Schumm 8-2. Lexington’s No. 4 Augustin Lopez defeated AC’s Spencer Willems 8-3. Lexington’s No. 5 Dru Truax defeated AC’s Barrett Shea 8-2 and Lexington’s No. 6 Andres Salinas defeated AC’s Carter Lipovsky 8-3.