CENTRAL CITY — Harper Murray surely wasn’t alone, she just may have been the only Nebraska volleyball player to let her thoughts breathe air.
“Is it always like this?” Murray, one of five freshmen to make her debut in Saturday’s spring match, asked coach John Cook.
His reply, in short: There is no place like Nebraska.
Nebraska fans did what they almost always do Saturday. More than 2,100 packed the Bison Activity Dome at Central City High School to see the Huskers handle Wichita State 25-20, 25-21, 25-21.
They were proud. They were loud.
“It topped Devaney at some times,” said sophomore Bekka Allick, who finished with eight kills on 10 swings and had a hand in six blocks.
“Like, sometimes Devaney isn’t that loud. But it’s just the energy. People love to see us play and it’s just good to be back out on the court.”
For Murray and five other Huskers, including Florida transfer Merritt Beason, it was their first time on the floor in front of a Big Red crowd.
“Almost half our team is brand new and this is their first experience with playing Nebraska volleyball,” Cook said, addressing the crowd post-match.
“So we just want to thank you. Nebraska Public (Media) television, and our radio is here... You made it feel like a Final Four, it was very special. Thank you very much.”
Murray, a 6-foot-2 outside hitter, quickly made a statement, opening with five explosive kills in the first set. She finished with a match-high 12 kills on 23 swings (.391).
She was one of two freshmen in the starting lineup alongside defensive specialist Laney Choboy. All five, however, made some form of positive impression.
“Just been really consistent stat wise in practice every day,” Cook said of Murray earning her starting spot. “She’s been performing at a high level very consistently and she’s been passing well.
“When you play six rotations, you’ve got to be able to pass. She’s done a great job managing all of the skills and as you can see, she can get some big kills.”
Murray had three kills out of the back row and picked up a pair of digs.
“You can see, she can fly,” Cook said.
Choboy, who picked up a team-high seven digs, showed her value to the Huskers immediately, as well. She made a diving save in front of the Huskers’ bench at the end of the court and the Huskers registered a block and point on Wichita State’s return attack.
“You saw how athletic she is,” Cook said. “I’ve told her and never told a player this: ‘You can play a whole game and never touch the ball and you’re still worth three points.’ Because of her energy, her belief in her teammates and conviction that we’re going to win the next point. She just has that magnetic personality that is contagious and helps these guys believe. When she does make plays it just like times 10.”
The four other freshmen all scored at least one kill. Andi Jackson and Caroline Jurevicius both debuted in the third set.
Jackson, of Brighton, Colorado, racked up seven kills on eight attacks while Jurevicius (Chardon, Ohio) landed three kills and two blocks.
Bergen Reilly, who came to Nebraska from Sioux Falls, S.D., as the nation’s top setter recruit, set the brunt of the balls to Nebraska hitters starting in the second set. She finished with 28 assists to Kennedi Orr’s 15.
Cook acknowledged both setters’ efforts, but gave Reilly especially high praise.
“The great ones have things you can’t coach. It’s in them,” Cook said. “She’s got a lot of work to do, but she’s just got great instincts. Those aren’t things we’ve taught her, she’s just got great feel. I can’t explain it why some people have it and some people don’t but she’s got a great feel. She knows when to set things at the right time.”
Veterans Ally Batenhorst and Lindsay Krause combined for nine kills in limited time.
Beason, NU’s one transfer, tallied five kills and spoke to the crowd after the match concluded.
Wichita State posed minimal threats throughout the match, but led 7-4 early in the second set and 4-2 in the third.
Nebraska answered both times with scoring runs to take control.
Barbara Kohler led the Shockers, who finished 18-13 last season, with 10 kills. Izzi Strand had seven.
Nebraska’s spring is all but finished. The Huskers, however, will spend a good chunk of summer together with their quadrennial international trip. This year they will tour and play in parts of Brazil.
Cook said it couldn’t have come at a better time considering his team has no seniors and nearly half of it is brand new.
“We’ve got this group for two years now, and they really have a chance to go,” he said of the future. “We’ll see how it goes. They’re fun to be around and, like I tell them, I’d pay to watch practice.”