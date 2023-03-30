Exactly one week ago, Adams Central coach Travis McCarter did what would have been unthinkable Thursday night:
Take Creighton Jacobitz out of the game before he'd maxed out his pitch count.
Yet, McCarter did just that in the Patriots' season opener on the road at St. Paul/Palmer.
His team leading 5-0, McCarter thought he'd save his ace's arm some bullets, especially in the first game of the spring.
But, by all accounts, Jacobitz appears and feels stronger as young as the season is, the coach said — a product of a throwing program and time spent in the weight room for a kid who doesn't participate in a winter sport.
Which is why McCarter knows he made a mistake in what was a 7-5 loss to St. Paul/Palmer.
Which is why he rode Jacobitz as far as he could in Thursday's home game against Central City/Fullerton/Centura at Duncan Field.
"He's looked good all spring," McCarter said. "Golly. I regret taking him out of game one, to be honest with you, now looking back."
It's not that McCarter lacks trust in his bullpen, which was needed to put away the Kernels in a 4-0 win Thursday and will be relied on plenty throughout the course of the season.
It's that when you have an arm like Jacobitz, you ride him out so long as he's effective.
"We pitched his limit today and he's a good, strong kid that's been throwing a while and I couldn't be more proud of him," McCarter said.
With 91 pitches, Jacobitz struck out nine Central City batters, allowed only three base hits and six total base runners through 5 2/3 innings.
That kind of pitching at the high school level usually requires only a few runs to win, and the Patriots got Jacobitz four runs in the first two innings to earn their first victory of the season.
The Adams Central (1-1) offense almost didn't stop there. If not for an overrun stop sign at third base in the third, the Patriots may well have added two more runs to the scoreboard.
But it didn't matter against a talented yet taxed CC/F/C team. The Kernels were up against a fresh AC team after being dealt a crushing loss earlier Thursday by Hastings in extra innings in a continuation of a Monday game disrupted by a snowstorm.
Central City (2-2) was actually set to host the Patriots in Thursday's game, but instead the schools swapped home dates and will play up north on April 25.
The Kernels' depletion showed with a number of wild pitches and passed balls which helped the Patriots take their early lead.
Leadoff hitter Lucus Gabriel reached on an error by the Central City second baseman and advanced on a pair of pitches that skipped away from the catcher. He scored on a Jaxen Gangwish groundout.
Jayden Teichmeier, batting in the second spot, walked and came home on Joe Peshek's infield single.
In the second inning, both Kayleb Saurer and Kaleb Wahlmeier slid across the plate as the catcher retrieved wild pitches.
"They kind of gave it to us," McCarter said. "I don't know how much we earned there because there were a bunch of balls in the dirt that got to the backstop. We got to take advantage of that and really put our foot on their throat.
Central City starter Barrett Fries lasted only 1 1/3 innings and took the loss. Reliever Justice Peterson held the Patriots to just three hits and five base runners through the final 4 2/3.
"Their guy settled in there and started throwing some strikes, but our approaches at the plate, I think we were still a little anxious," McCarter said.
The Kernels, rated second in Class C, had only three baserunners reach second base.
Gabriel polished off the win in relief for AC, striking out three, including the final two Central City hitters.
CC/F/C (2-2)...........000 000 0 — 0 3 1
AC (1-1)..................220 000 x — 4 4 1
W — Creighton Jacobitz. L — Barrett Fries.
2B — C, Kayden Morner. AC, Hyatt Collins.