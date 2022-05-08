WAVERLY — Creighton Jacobitz hurled a complete game for Adams Central on Saturday in its 5-1 victory over Lincoln Christian that propelled the Patriots (13-6) into Monday's Class B, District 1 final.
Jacobitz struck out seven hitters in as many innings and held Lincoln Christian (14-7) scoreless for the final six innings after allowing one run.
Jake Watson was credited with the RBI; Teddy Ball scored the lone LC run.
The Patriots' offense backed their starting pitcher with a four-run second inning and insurance in the third. The bottom of the order did all the scoring.
Jayden Teichmeier drove in a pair of runs while going 1-for-3 at the dish.
Kayleb Saurer and Ike Meyer had the other RBI for the Patriots, who will rematch with top-seed Norris at 5 p.m. in Hickman on Monday.
Norris took the first meeting this season 16-2 on March 29.
Meyer doubled for his only hit. Hyatt Collins notched a single.
Lucus Gabriel was the lone Patriot with two hits.
Each team committed one error.
Andrew Johnson took the loss for the Crusaders after three innings. He was charged with all five runs.
Blake Boerger had two of LC's six hits.
Jacobitz walked just one hitter and allowed two extra-base hits for the Patriots, who are vying for their first state tournament appearance in three years of the program's existence.
LC (14-7)........................100 000 0 — 1 6 1
AC (13-6).........................041 000 X — 5 5 1
W — Creighton Jacobitz. L — Andrew Johnson.
2B — AC, Ike Meyer. LC, Teddy Ball, CJ Cuciti.