Who knew all the Sodbusters needed was a shut-down inning?
That’s what it took — and then some — Tuesday night in Hastings’ Independence League home opener at Duncan Field.
Relief man Ryan Jacobs provided the first of four 1-2-3 innings out of the bullpen when he took over in the fifth to finally keep the Spearfish Sasquatch offense quiet.
Subsequently, the Sodbusters were anything but in the bottom half of the fifth on the way to a 12-7 victory in front of a healthy crowd.
“We needed a zero there,” Jacobs said. “I was able to bring that and just carried the momentum on throughout the game.”
Hastings (3-1) raced away to a comfortable lead with a five-run outburst in the frame and held on late to bounce back from its first loss of the season which came in Sunday’s opening series finale at Casper.
It was largely due to Jacobs, who struck out 10 Sasquatch in five innings.
“We bring that guy in and he’s got really good stuff, it picks up the energy in the dugout and gives some confidence to our hitters that he’s going to throw up zeros, so let’s scratch some (runs) across,” said Hastings head coach Luke Bay.
The proof was there.
Having just three hits through the first four frames, the Sodbusters matched that total in the fifth while drawing four walks.
Aaron Harper had the big hit. His one-out liner to left-center cleared the bases and resulted in two bags for the Northern Illinois Husky. He was thrown out stretching for third base, but atoned for it with a lead-off triple in the seventh and scored an insurance run on the next pitch.
“He hit the ball hard four times,” Bay said. “He’s going to be a really great player for us.”
And not just offensively, Bay hopes.
“The bat was a plus from what I was expecting. I was told he was a phenomenal defender,” Bay said. “You saw what he did tonight. He was awesome.”
Harper’s fifth-inning double appeared to be the final blow in a back-and-forth affair on a comfortable early-summer evening.
But Spearfish immediately answered with a pair of runs off Jacobs in his only blemish, the sixth. Ryan Bachman’s one-out triple plated Bailey Bordas, who walked to leadoff the inning. Bachman scored on a wild pitch to reel it in to a three-run game.
Jacobs settled in again, though, striking out the side in the seventh, then throwing scoreless eighth and ninth innings to earn the winning decision.
The righty from Tarleton State, who arrived in Hastings on Monday, said he exploited the Sasquatch approach at the plate.
“They were swinging at sliders that weren’t even close and fastballs (I was) blowing it by them,” Jacobs said. “Just sticking with what I’ve got; stay ahead, get ahead. It works.”
Jacobs flipped the script on a game that featured 14 walks between both sides’ pitchers before he took over.
He walked just one batter in relief of starter Jacob Schroeder, who gave out six free passes in four innings.
Four of the five runs Schroeder surrendered reached via walk.
More importantly, none of the Sasquatch’s runs, were unearned, which was a step in the right direction after errors extended innings in the lopsided series finale in Casper.
Instead it was Spearfish (1-5) committing five errors.
“I’m really fired up with how great we played defense tonight,” Bay said.
Gabe Springer had two of Spearfish’s six hits. His double in the third inning clipped the top of the brick wall in right field, narrowly missing a home run.
The teams meet again Wednesday for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.
SPS (1-5).......211 102 000 — 7 6 5
HAS (3-1)..121 150 20x — 12 10 0
W — Ryan Jacobs. L — Gavin Van Horn.
2B — H, Sawyer Duddleston; Aaron Harper. S, Gabe Springer.
3B — H, Harper. S, Bailey Bordas, Ryan Bachman.