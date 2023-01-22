Jamestown caught enough fire Saturday to pull away from the Hastings College women’s basketball team.
The Broncos’ 68-62 conference defeat to the Jimmies happened less than 24 hours after losing at home to Dakota Wesleyan.
HC coach Jina Douglas consoled her youthful squad after Saturday’s loss, HC’s sixth straight.
“I said after the game I was proud of them. I thought we had a lot of fight. We were really trying to compete against really good teams on back-to-back nights,” Douglas said.
The third quarter turned the tide in favor of the Jimmies in this Great Plains Athletic Conference battle. Jamestown opened the third period speeding to a 10-point lead, from which HC never recovered.
Hastings caught a second wind in the final quarter, shrinking Jamestown’s lead to three points two minutes in. Allie Bauer dropped in a three-pointer and Kiernan Paulk sank two free throws to melt the deficit to 55-52.
But the Jimmies weren’t about to go home without a victory. They rebuilt their 10-point lead two more times.
“We had a bad stretch in the third quarter where we either gave up offensive rebounds or we couldn’t get back in defensive transition,” Douglas said. “And some of that is, we struggled on the offensive end in the third quarter. You start missing shots and it affects you on the defensive end, too.”
Three Broncos reached double scoring figures. Freshman Mariyah Avila led HC with 14 points. Bauer, a senior, registered 11 points. Sophomore Alyssa Baker rang up 10 points. Junior Carley Leners chipped in with nine while sophomore Paulk closed with seven.
Jamestown rode the scoring of its two seniors. The Jimmies top scorer, Hannah Demars, garnered 17 points. Lia Tower poured in 15.
The Broncos held a one-point lead early when Avila drained a trey. She finished her day with four buckets from 3-point land.
HC stayed right on Jamestown's heels throughout. The Broncos never trailed by more than four possessions.
“We were right in there,” Douglas said about the tightly-contested game. “We’re a young team. You look at their team and their two best players are seniors.”
Riding a six-game losing skid, how do the Broncos get the monkey off their back?
“We gotta keep working on what we’ve been working on the last couple of weeks. We’ve missed a lot of shots near the rim. We’ve got to continue to work on that. We need to continue to work on defensive transition and getting matched up,” Douglas said.
HC goes to Seward on Wednesday to take on league foe Concordia.
UJ (10-4, 15-5).............19 17 19 13 — 68
HC (4-10, 8-12)............18 16 13 15 — 62
Jamestown (62)
Kate Cordes 2-9 0-0 6, Kia Tower 4-15 4-6 15, Hannah Demars 7-14 3-4 17, Kare Busek 3-4 0-0 8, Sarah Lenz 3-6 0-0 9, Jailyn Martinson 1-2 0-0 2, Audrey Rodakowski 3-4 3-4 9, Megan Oswald 0-1 0-0 0, Hannah Hagel 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 24-57 10-14 68.
Hastings (62)
Alyssa Baker 2-6 5-6 10, Mariyah Avila 5-13 0-0 14, Allie Bauer 4-11 0-0 11, Katharine Hamburger 1-9 0-0 2, Kiernan Paulk 2-4 3-4 7, Carley Leners 3-6 3-4 9, Sarah Treffer 1-2 0-0 2, Miriam Miller 2-2 0-0 4, Dawson Knode 1-3 1-2 3. Totals: 21-56 12-16 62.
Three-point goals — J 10-31 (Cordes 2-8, Tower 3-11, Busek 2-3 Lenz 3-6, Demars 0-3). H 8-26 (Baker 1-2, Avila 4-9, Bauer 3-7,
Hamburger 0-6, Paulk 0-1, Treffer 0-1). Rebounds — J 39 (Demars 15). H 32 (Hamburger 5). Turnovers — J. 10. H 10.