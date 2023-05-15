GRAND ISLAND — Conner Janda's mind was somewhere else on Monday.
The Lawrence-Nelson junior lost it somewhere along the way while firing a career-best 74 at Indianhead Golf Course to take medalist honors and help the Raiders win the Class D, District 1 title.
L-N coach Jerad Niederklein said that Janda had a "career round."
"Conner had a career day. He played lights out," Niederklein said.
Janda carded a 37 on both sides of the course through a roller coaster day including two double bogeys, four bogeys, four birdies and an eagle on hole No. 18.
"When I made the eagle, I hit my drive around 285-290 and had a nice 6-iron, landing it about 20 feet away, and I sunk my putt," Janda said. "The two doubles I had, the first two shots weren't very great and from there I two chipped, but I had to forget them and move on.
"I'm already golfing out of my mind."
The Raiders placed three individuals in the top 10, which automatically qualify for state. They advanced to the state meet last spring via playoff for second place at Franklin Golf Club.
"These guys play a lot of golf," Niederklein said. "They have played a lot of golf since last May and their scores have improved. They have been consistent and steady the entire year. We've played in weather that has not been fun. They'll shoot scores when its 30 mph winds as if we were able to get a calm day. They shake it off if something bad happens."
Krayton Kucera took home the bronze, firing an 81 for Lawrence-Nelson, which posted a 335 for an easy win over second-place Sandy Creek (358).
Kucera had three double bogeys in his round. He said getting off the tee was a struggle early on, but opted for a hybrid instead of his driver.
"I was hitting my driver good coming off the range, but I ended up starting off rough and so I pulled out my hybrid and I was hitting that pretty good," he said.
"I obviously lost a little bit of yardage, but at least I can keep the ball in the fairway and control it a little bit better."
Kucera had one birdie on the day, on hole No. 12.
Toby Kotinek (82) and Bayln Bargen (98) rounded out the Raider scoring.
Sandy Creek placed two golfers in the top 10 to collect one of three team qualifying spots. Coach Jared Blackwell knew that this year's team had a chance, now it is reality and his Cougars will make the school's first trip to state as a team.
"It had to happen sometime," Blackwell said. "I'm glad to be a part of this. We had some kids that were able to keep it together and this was one of their goals as a team."
Jake Dane led the Cougars in fifth place with an 81. Connor Rempe finished ninth with an 84. Also scoring were Garrett Fisher (89) and Logan Sanders (104).
"They have been pretty consistent throughout the year so it was nice to see them below their averages this year," Blackwell said. "The kids have been talking about state after every meet and they set a goal to get there and now they have that opportunity to go."
The Class D meet is set for May 23-24 at Lake Maloney Golf Club in North Platte.
"We were out there last year and played pretty well the first day and not as well the second day, so, hopefully this year we can put together two good days," Niederklein said.
Other qualifiers from Tribland were Franklin's Gregory Boettcher (4th, 81) and Exeter-Milligan's Carter Milton (6th, 81).
State qualifiers
1, Conner Janda, Lawrence-Nelson 74; 2, Jacob Klooz, Friend 76; 3, Krayton Kucera, Lawrence-Nelson 81; 4, Gregory Boettcher, Franklin 81; 5, Jake Dane, Sandy Creek 81; 6, Carter Milton, Exeter-Milligan 81; 7, Toby Kotinek, Lawrence-Nelson 82; 8, Easton Miller, Elmwood-Murdock 83; 9, Connor Rempe, Sandy Creek 84; 10, Gavin Reisbeck, Ravenna 85
Team results (top three to state)
1, Lawrence-Nelson 335; 2, Sandy Creek 358; 3, Elmwood-Murdock 364; 4, Exeter-Milligan 367; 5, Red Cloud 380; 6, Friend 383; 7, Ravenna 387; 8, Franklin 418; 9, Deshler 422; 10, Blue Hill 438; 11, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 446; 12, Shelby-Rising City 457; 13, Heartland Lutheran 486; 14, High Plains 559; 15, Silver Lake 569
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley
Carter Knuse 53-55 108; Levi Kamler 58-52 110; Gatlin Hinrichs 53-60 113; Landon Gardner 58-57 115
Blue Hill
Krae Ockinga 49-46 95; Eli Karr 55-54 109; Ethan Timm 50-60 110; Jacob Bonifas 63-61 124
Deshler
Gavin Nash 47-45 92; Easton Nash 51-48 99; Kaden Kleen 53-59 112; Brent Buescher 60-59 119
Exeter-Milligan
Carter Milton 41-40 81; Draven Payne 47-46 93; Michael Bartu 48-48 96; Andrew Vavra 45-52 97
Franklin
Gregory Boettcher 44-37 81; Tucker Rose 45-50 95; Joshua Cooper 65-55 120; Matt Ayres 68-54 122
Lawrence-Nelson
Conner Janda 37-37 74; Krayton Kucera 43-38 81; Toby Kotinek 43-39 82; Baylin Bargan 49-49 98
Red Cloud
Gage Ely 45-43 88; Malaki Horne 45-46 91; Brooks Armstrong 51-49 100; Hugo Basco 48-53 101
Sandy Creek
Jake Dane 42-39 81; Connor Rempe 38-46 84; Garret Fisher 43-46 89; Logan Sanders 51-53 104
Silver Lake
Jordan Faimon 50-46 96; Emma Strampher 56-57; Marissa Erickson 66-59 125