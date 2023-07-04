In case Hastings — the area south of the train tracks near Duncan Field, in particular — was lacking fireworks Tuesday evening, Fremont’s Neil Jansen added a pop to the holiday soundtrack for good measure.
And boy, did it need measuring.
Jansen, at least, was able to approximate where the 3-2 fastball from Sodbuster Niko Riera he barreled to straightaway center field in the top of the ninth inning landed.
The skyball off his wood bat sailed beyond the 408-foot sign painted on Duncan Field’s bricks, and brought the visiting Moo (20-12) all the way back from a seven-run deficit.
In fact, Jansen’s second bomb of the summer — and the first by a visiting player at Duncan this season — was the game-winner for Fremont in its 9-8 triumph.
“I think it felt like we deserved to win that game, but you got to finish, man,” said Sodbuster manager Joel Schipper, whose team dropped to 7-24 on the season.
“You let good teams hang around, man, they’re going to bite you. Tough finish there.”
Tougher finish for Sodbuster starter Markus Miller, who watched from the dugout as his brilliant outing was washed away by three bullpen arms.
Miller was close to flawless in the seven innings he completed as he tired to his pitch limit. He struck out nine Moo and scattered four hits while allowing just one run.
The most impressive stat by Miller on Tuesday, according to Schipper?
No walks.
“He’s just phenomenal, man,” said Schipper. “(He) got back to that first start of the summer. He’s throwing it all his pitches for a strike, keeping hitters off balance.
“Doesn’t throw particularly hard, but when he’s got all his pitches going, he’s a tough guy to beat. Really impressed with him and looking forward to him continuing to help us out the rest of the summer.”
Miller maxed out at 96 pitches — 72 strikes — on Tuesday.
“I wish he wasn’t at his pitch limit and could have given us two more there to finish it out,” said Schipper.
Instead, the skipper turned the game over to Brayden Mackey, Kaden Kuusela and Riera, who collectively struggled to collect the game’s final six outs.
Mackey, who was injured to start the summer, lasted just 1/3 of an inning and was charged for four runs. Kuusela got out of the eighth, but not before the Moo pushed across another run to get within striking distance.
Riera opened the ninth by issuing a walk and surrendering a single before Jansen took him yard for the lead.
“Just got to pound the zone and throw strikes out of the ‘pen,” Schipper said.
“Had a couple walks late and those just kill you.”
They didn’t kill Fremont, which had six pitchers combine to walk 11 batters and hit another.
The Sodbusters mustered just five hits — and none after the fifth inning.
Hastings built a 6-0 cushion through the first six innings but coasted to the finish line. The Moo roared down the final stretch, scoring nine runs in the final three frames.
Doubles by Landon Gaz and Josh Prinner, and a single by Anthony Chavez put five Sodbuster runs on the board in the fourth. Zach Vetal’s RBI single in the fifth made the home fans happier.
The Moo didn’t let Miller exit without a chink in his armor, as Jayson Willers stroked a one-out double to end the shutout. But the Sodbusters bounced back for two more runs in the seventh on a hit batsman and three walks, followed by a sacrifice fly by Kyle Hiltbrand.
“It was awesome,” Schipper said of the team’s early offense. “Our goal is to score seven runs a game as an offense. We did that, so I really was impressed there. Got a bunt down, kind of challenged the defense, ran the bases really well and got those keys hits.
“That was really positive to see for seven innings, but you’ve really got to finish the game.”
Four of the first five Moo reached against Mackey.
Kuusela attempted damage control.
Then Jansen dealt the big blow as Riera blew the save.
“This is one we feel like we should have had,” said Schipper, whose team travels to Fremont on Wednesday before a weekend trip to Dickinson, N.D., to play the Badlands Big Sticks.
“I think we’re going to come out with a little fire under our butts tomorrow at Fremont.”
Moo (20-12)..................000 000 153 — 9 10 1
Sodbusters (7-24)............000 510 200 — 8 5 0
W — Mollet. L — Niko Riera.
2B — F, Jayson Willers, Henry Hayman. H, Josh Prinner, Kale Jensen, Landon Gaz.
3B — F, Ben Swails.
HR — F, Neil Jansen.