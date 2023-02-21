WOOD RIVER — Confidence was built quickly for Adams Central Tuesday night in its Class C-1, Subdistrict 9 semifinal.

The second-seeded Patriots hit six 3-pointers in the first quarter — five of them by Dylan Janzen — to take control and cruised to a 71-44 victory over No. 3 seed Minden at Wood River High School. Adams Central never trailed.

Oakeson
