WOOD RIVER — Confidence was built quickly for Adams Central Tuesday night in its Class C-1, Subdistrict 9 semifinal.
The second-seeded Patriots hit six 3-pointers in the first quarter — five of them by Dylan Janzen — to take control and cruised to a 71-44 victory over No. 3 seed Minden at Wood River High School. Adams Central never trailed.
“I just thought our purpose and our passion for everything we were doing, defensively, was good early,” Patriots coach Zac Foster said. “When we hit those big shots, it swung the momentum and you could just kind of see it in the game.
“That start really, really gave us confidence. We pulled our shoulders back and played well from that point on.”
Janzen and Jayden Teichmeier provided quite the one-two punch for the Patriots (11-11). While Janzen scored a game-high 31 points on the strength of 7-of-13 shooting from 3-point range and had seven rebounds, Teichmeier added 16 points, six assists and six steals.
“Dylan played amazing, obviously,” Foster said. “He stepped up and hit some big shots at big times.
“We typically go as Dylan and Jayden go and they were both great tonight. I thought Jayden, especially, really exuded positive energy and he led the team well.”
Adams Central shot 47.7% from the floor (21-of-44), including going 10-of-27 from beyond the arc. The Patriots built their largest lead at 44-18 on a Janzen 3-pointer with 5:11 remaining in the third quarter on their way to a season-high scoring output.
“I just thought we were confident,” Foster said. “Confidence is a funny thing. We’ve had four heartbreakers this year that seemed to really kind of rip our soul out a little bit and hurt our confidence a little bit.
“But our kids have really listened and been coachable and they’ve really bought in. Tonight, when the ball went in early, I think our kids just really started to believe and were confident in the shots that they got.”
Minden coach Carson Blum said his team struggled to recover from Adams Central’s early 3-point shooting blitz. The Patriots led 23-10 after the first quarter after hitting six of their first 10 treys, including Janzen’s corner 3 to beat the buzzer.
“They shot it a little better than I expected, but we were giving them the space to shoot it and that wasn’t in our game plan,” Blum said. “We messed up on a few of our switches in our (man-to-man defense) and then we went to a 3-2 zone and they found their open shooters and knocked them down.
“Credit to Adams Central — they played really well. They dictated tempo on the offensive and defensive ends and played better than we did tonight.”
The Whippets (10-12) forced seven turnovers in the third quarter and were able to cut their deficit to 48-33 on two Caden Bradley free throws with 1:16 left in the quarter. However, the Patriots responded with a 9-0 run and led 57-33 heading into the fourth.
“That was kind of the theme for the night: When we did get stops, we didn’t get scores on the other end,” Blum said. “Like I told our guys, it’s a game of runs — you’ve got to throw a few punches and you’ve got to be able to take a few punches — and they did more throwing (punches) than we did.”
Brycen Schwenka scored 10 points off the bench for the Whippets, who shot 28.9% from the field (13-of-45). Seth Hauserman and Carter Harsin added seven points apiece for Minden.
The win moved Adams Central into Thursday’s 7 p.m. final at Wood River against fourth-seeded Kearney Catholic (10-14), which knocked off No. 1 seed Wood River 49-39 in Tuesday’s first semifinal. The game will be a rematch from last Friday when the Stars posted a 46-42 home-court win over the Patriots.
“There probably won’t be too many secrets and it will come down to just competing,” Foster said. “Last Friday, I thought Kearney Catholic was the tougher team. They really took it to us in the first half and put us on our heels.
“So the big factor is going to be who comes out and has more purpose and more aggression at the beginning of the game. That will be key.”
Minden (10-12)....10 6 17 11 — 44
AC (11-11)............23 9 25 14 — 71
Minden (44)
Seth Hauserman 2-6 2-2 7, Rylan Holsten 0-0 0-0 0, Carter Harsin 3-9 0-0 7, Braiden Schroeder 1-6 2-4 4, Caden Bradley 1-5 3-5 5, Jake Ryan 0-5 0-0 0, Brycen Schwenka 3-4 4-4 10, Austin Lutkemeier 1-2 2-2 4, Isaac Kuehn 2-2 1-1 5, Alex Boudreau 0-0 2-2 2, Levi Loseke 0-6 0-0 0, Brett Eckhardt 0-0 0-0 0, Daniel Eagle Elk-Brito 0-0 0-0 0, William Runions 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-45 16-20 44.
Adams Central (71)
Samuel Dierks 2-8 2-4 8, Jack Trausch 0-1 1-2 1, Decker Shestak 2-3 1-3 5, Dylan Janzen 10-18 4-4 31, Jayden Teichmeier 4-7 8-8 16, Hyatt Collins 1-1 0-1 2, Grant Trausch 1-3 2-2 4, Tate McIntyre 0-0 0-0 0, Tristan Propp 0-1 1-2 1, Austin Vontz 0-1 0-0 0, Abram Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Brodie Luksan 0-0 0-0 0, William Fago 1-1 0-0 3, J.J. Foster 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-44 19-26 71.
Three-point goals—Minden 2-18 (Hauserman 1-5, Harsin 1-5, Schroeder 0-2, Ryan 0-1, Lutkemeier 0-1, Loseke 0-4), AC 10-27 (Dierks 2-8, Janzen 7-13, Teichmeier 0-1, G.Trausch 0-2, Propp 0-1, Vontz 0-1, Fago 1-1). Rebounds—Minden 31 (Hauserman 4, Eckhardt 4), AC 31 (Janzen 7). Assists—Minden 6 (Hauserman 3), AC 17 (Teichmeier 6). Turnovers—Minden 16, Adams Central 13.