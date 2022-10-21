KEARNEY — Rowan Jarosik knew he wasn't going to win the Class C boys state cross country title.
That belonged only to Hartington-Newcastle's Carson Noecker, the first boy to win four state cross country championships and break 15 minutes on Kearney Country Club.
But Jarosik, a sophomore running for South Central, wanted to finish as close to second place as he could Friday.
He was nine places back of that mark in 11th, which put him on the medal stand for the first time in his young career.
"I came in knowing I was fully capable of medaling," said Jarosik, who ran the race in 17 minutes, 26.4 seconds.
"It's an expectation. I've gotten to the point where I need to get as close to winning as possible and just trust the process and go along with it."
While Noecker is racing against himself, Jarosik is focusing on the rest of the pack.
"I just totally forget he is in the race," Jarosik said. "I know nobody is going to come close to competing with him. I try and key off the runners around me and try and catch the pack in front of me."
Jarosik was in the lead pack during Friday's tussle. About 25 seconds separated places fourth through 13th. He was right in the mix.
"It's one of my slower races," Jarosik said. "I really got caught up the third (kilometer). The hill right after the two-mile (mark) really got to me this time. We went out too fast and I was kind of looking back like, 'I should have relaxed a bit more.'"
He can relax for a bit now before wrestling season. But Jarosik's a runner through and through with big aspirations moving forward.
"I would love to cut another minute off my time and just keep progressing these next two years," he said. "If it takes me into college, it'll take me into college. We'll see from there."
Minden's Hurt caps career
Jessie Hurt doesn't dwell on the past much. Even with all the Minden senior has been through during her time running in purple, Hurt isn't one to dig into her feelings.
"I'm sad it's over but I've never really been the emotional kind," Hurt said Friday, smiling beyond the finish line at Kearney Country Club after the Class C girls race.
Hurt's last race wasn't close to her best on a warmer-than-anticipated day for the state cross country championships. She said her mentality wasn't as sharp.
"It went out really fast," she said. "It was 6:10 at the mile, which is what I normally hit. I just didn't push as hard as I normally do, I think. I wasn't as mentally prepared for it, I guess. It is what it is."
She finished the five kilometers in 20 minutes and 48 seconds. She was two-tenths of a second from medaling, in 16th place.
"That's the worst I've ever done at state," she said. Her top finish was fourth in 2020. "It didn't end how I wanted it to. Definitely could have ended it a little better, but it's the end now."
Hurt, though, was grateful for one last race after missing her junior year state race because she was involved in a car accident prior to the district race.
"It means a lot," Hurt said. "I'm glad to be back here. Just wish I could have showed up a little better."
Class C boys
Team results
1, Gothenburg 45; 2, Lincoln Christian 47; 3, Fort Calhoun 54; 4, Milford 76; 5, Aurora 98
Individual results
1, Carson Noecker, Hartington-Newcastle, 14:58.3; 2, AJ Raszler, Platteview, 16:43.0; 3, Carter Hohlen, Lincoln Christian, 16:44.2; 4, Noah Osmond, Broken Bow, 17:02.0; 5, Parker Graves, Gothenburg, 17:02.7; 6, Ely Olberding, Fort Calhoun, 17:06.1; 7, Lance Olberding, Fort Calhoun, 17:19.2; 8, Jaxon Kilmurry, Battle Creek, 17:22.0; 9, Josiah Wilkinson, McCook, 17:23.5; 10, Dyami Berridge, Winnebago, 17:25.7; 11, Rowan Jarosik, South Central, 17:26.4; 12, Jackson Feauto, Lincoln Christian, 17:27.5; 13, Lucas Gautier, Aurora, 17:34.2; 14, Drew Miller, Wayne, 17:34.6; 15, Brady Franzen, Lincoln Lutheran, 17:34.7
13, Fillmore Central, 202
Ashtin Clark 18:36.1; Travis Meyer 18:58.1; Cooper Schelkopf 19:34.9; Austin Wurtz 19:34.7; Cameron Knight 19:59.5; Waylon Rayburn 20:15.7
Class C girls
Team results
1, Wayne 74; 2, Auburn 76; 3, Lincoln Christian 86; 4, Chadron 93; 5, Douglas County 96
Individual results
1, Keelianne Green, Arlington, 19:15.5; 2, Lindee Henning, Ogallala, 19:34.3; 3, Lilly Kenning, Milford, 19:50.8; 4, Talisaa Tanquary, Sidney, 20:10.1; 5, Olivia Lawrence, Platteview, 20:29.2; 6, Liston Crotty, Auburn, 20:29.2; 7, Hailey O'Daniel, Arlington, 20:34.0; 8, Sienna Dutton, McCook, 20:34.4; 9, Mira Fosmer, Louisville, 20:34.7; 10, Josephine Jansen, Gross, 20:34.8; 11, Maelie Nelson, Fort Calhoun, 20:34.9; 12, Emma Capel, McCook, 20:40.8; 13, Alexis Ericksen, Aurora, 20:41.9; 14, Jala Krusemark, Wayne, 20:42.5; 15, Laura Hasemann, Wayne, 20:47.9
Minden
Jessie Hurt 20:48.0; Lindsey Rehtus 22:58.6; Trinity Houchin 23:06.7; Larissa Labenz 23:19.6; Alejandra Iniguez Jauregui 23:21.46; Ilyana Cardenas Cerecer 23:39.8