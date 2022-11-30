Rowan Jarosik experienced a special season as a freshman for South Central wrestling.
Jarosik advanced all the way to the heartbreak round in the 113-pound bracket at the Class C state tournament after recording a pin in third round of his first match. He advanced via decision in the consolation field after a quarterfinal loss and narrowly missed the podium, dropping a 4-3 decision.
Jarosik highlights the returners this season, and certainly has the most mat time for the Red Raiders.
Of the six wrestlers out for coach Nate Jarosik, two are freshmen and the three beside Jarosik did not compete a year ago.
Rowan Jarosik has bumped up to 132 pounds and will be competing in a much different class this season.
Connor Rempe is slated to grapple at 120 pounds, Logan Sanders at 145, Alston Clark at 160, Roy Davidson at 220 and Jonas Amos heavyweight.