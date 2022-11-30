Rowan Jarosik experienced a special season as a freshman for South Central wrestling.

Jarosik advanced all the way to the heartbreak round in the 113-pound bracket at the Class C state tournament after recording a pin in third round of his first match. He advanced via decision in the consolation field after a quarterfinal loss and narrowly missed the podium, dropping a 4-3 decision.

