FAIRFIELD — The South Central boys and girls cross country programs don’t have quite the numbers head coach Randi Fox would like to see, but Fox likes the talent the Red Raiders have going into the new season.
“We have small teams on both the girls and boys sides,” Fox said. “I will look to the Jarosik siblings to be team leaders.”
The Jarosik family makes up half of the Red Raider team, with Rowan and Teagan being brother and sister.
Teagan is a three-time letter winner. Fox said she is a tough, hard-working runner and is hoping to have a big senior season.
Last year was quite the freshman year for Rowan, who qualified for the state cross country meet in addition to qualifying for state in wrestling as well as track and field. Rowan was 44th at last year’s state meet and placed in the top 15 six times last season.
On the boys side, Sean Heaton, a senior, returns after medaling at last year’s conference meet.
The only other runner on the girls team is Maddi Kennedy, a sophomore who is going into her first year of cross country.
The Red Raiders will begin the season on Sept. 1 at the Superior invite. South Central’s district meet is Oct. 13 and will take place at Elks Country Club in Hastings. Other Tribland teams competing in the district competition are Adams Central, Fillmore Central, and Minden. Aurora is also in the same district — the Huskies placed ninth at last year’s state meet in both the girls and boys competitions.