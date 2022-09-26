KEARNEY — For nearly 15 minutes, Rowan Jarosik stood beyond the finish line with a balled fist, his eyes hidden behind reflective sunglasses and wearing a shine of sweat.
There, the South Central runner awaited 294 others crossing the finish line behind him at the cross country invite put on by the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Jarosik ran his five-kilometer race around the Kearney Country Club in 17 minutes, 14.32 seconds. That time was good for seventh place.
The 301st finisher arrived to Jarosik, who was past the recovery station, 13 minutes later.
In the time elapsed, Jarosik either high-fived or fist-bumped every single runner who passed him on a 75-degree, sun-shining day.
"For me, sportsmanship is the most important thing," Jarosik said. "They did just as much work as I did. And if they were out there longer they did more work than me because more time running and it gets hard the last half of the race."
It's something Jarosik takes pride in. He wasn't alone in the act either.
One of the state's top runners, Hartington-Newcastle's Carson Noecker greeted all in the field he beat by minutes — not seconds.
Noecker, who will go for a fourth gold medal at the state meet back in Kearney in a few weeks, beat his best time this season — 15:01.31 — by 10 seconds on Monday.
Noecker's 14:51.00 was by far the top time of the day, besting Class A competition — whom he decided not to run against at the exhibition meet — by over a minute.
"He's just incredibly talented," said Jarosik, a sophomore, of the senior Noecker. "I want to be as good as him. Even if I'm not, I'm still going to put in the work. It's awesome to stand next to someone who's going to have as bright of a future as he is."
No one is likely to catch Noecker, who won a three-mile race in California a week ago in 13:39.
Jarosik knows that. So, the second-year Red Raider ran relaxed, in a pack early Monday, feeling the course's hills and the air pass through his lungs.
"I felt good today and improved a lot on my time (from last year)," Jarosik said. "No matter what you do in this course, you're going to go out so fast. It's downhill, and you're just excited to be here. So I just tried to cruise the first mile and make sure I had plenty (left in the tank)."
Jarosik said he benefitted from the race's second start, which came via false start.
"I was in terrible position with no way out," he said. "The second one I got to the outside to avoid getting tripped up or something."
He entered the race rested after Thursday's meet in Hebron was rained out. The extra recovery time between races (Jarosik ran last Tuesday) afforded him the opportunity to train perhaps the opposite way one would expect.
"Slow," he said. "Running very slow is the most important thing when you train, I think. It helps with recovery and more time on your feet is more running, and you'll get stronger legs like that."
His remedy produced an improvement of close to 1 1/2 minutes from freshman year.
Other Tribland notables: Minden's boys were seventh as a team with 199 points. Sophomore's Caden Jameson (18:25.72) and Samuel Cederburg (18:40.33) led the Whippets in 32nd and 43rd place, respectively ... Cooper Schelkopf paced Fillmore Central, finishing 55th in 19:00.98 ... Adams Central's Andrew Heckman was 70th (19:17.62).
Top 10 individuals
1, Carson Noecker, H-N, 14:51.00; 2, Carter Hohlen, LC, 16:47.87; 3, A.J. Raszler, Plat, 16:55.31; 4, Parker Graves, Goth, 17:09.87; 5, Lucas Gautier, Aur, 17:10.03; 6, Lance Olberding, FCal, 17:13.94; 7, Rowan Jarosik, SC, 17:14.32; 8, Nolan May, Arl, 17:19.41; 9, Yahriel Gaeta, Goth, 17:19.56; 10, Noah Osmond, BB, 17:27.31
7, Minden 199
Caden Jameson 18:25.72; Samuel Cederburg 18:40.33; Alex Brais 19:03.61; Kole Nielsen 19:19.38
Fillmore Central
Ashtin Clark 18:28.64; Cooper Schelkopf 19:00.98; Waylon Rayburn 19:51.40; Austin Wurtz 19:56.57
Adams Central
Andrew Heckman 19:17.62; Tayte Rogers 20:34.71; Quinton Huyser 22:13.64; Chase Harper 22:49.94