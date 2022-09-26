p09-27-22UNKxcSOCjarosik.jpg
Buy Now

South Central Unified's Rowan Jarosik competes in the Class C race of the UNK Invite Monday at the Kearney Country Club. 

 Amy Roh/Tribune

KEARNEY — For nearly 15 minutes, Rowan Jarosik stood beyond the finish line with a balled fist, his eyes hidden behind reflective sunglasses and wearing a shine of sweat.

There, the South Central runner awaited 294 others crossing the finish line behind him at the cross country invite put on by the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

0
0
0
0
0