LINCOLN — Getting by one Gretna team was tough enough for Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes on Sunday.
Out-dueling a second behind faulty defense that committed seven errors proved too tall a task.
The Braves (22-18) took an extra-inning win over Post 216 Juniors 2 in the Capital Clash semifinals, but were mercy-ruled in the championship by a different Gretna squad, Post 216 Juniors 1.
JIH struggled to close out Juniors 2, which rallied to scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extras.
But the Braves retook the lead in the top of the eighth on consecutive singles by Bailey Shoemaker and Carlos Jimenez.
Again Gretna pressured the Braves in the bottom half, but Naz Robinson escaped the two-out, bases-loaded rally to clinch the win.
Robinson earned the save and registered three hits at the plate while driving in two runs. Jimenez also drove in two and had a pair of hits.
Brady Hamburger’s five-inning start had him in line for the win before it was spoiled by Gretna’s comeback on Jackson Sughroue.
In the championship, Juniors 1 sent 11 hitters to the plate in the first inning against Jacob Reichstein, who was out after two innings and 12 runs, of which only six were earned.
The Braves committed four errors with Reichstein on the mound and three more afterward.
Hastings held Gretna scoreless in the top of the second, but they Dragons had a six-run first, six-run third and five-run fourth to reach their 10-run winning edge.
The Braves scored in each of the first three innings. An RBI groundout by Landon Hinrichs in the first and a single by Jimenez made it 6-2. A single by Shoemaker and a walk drawn by Nolan Hyde with the bases loaded cut it to 6-2 in the second.
The disastrous third defensively for the Braves re-inflated their deficit despite scoring three runs on two hits and a Gretna error in their half. Brendon Ground singled and scored Jimenez. Carlos Espino plated Braxton Wiles on a sac fly and Shoemaker brought in Ground with a ground out.
The Braves open the Area 7 tournament in Lexington on Friday against the hosts.
Semifinal
JIH..............000 105 12x — 9 11 1
Gretna 2......200 000 51x — 8 14 1
W — Naz Robinson. L — Jake Ward.
2B — H, Robinson, Jackson Sughroue. G, Aaron Sibley.
3B — G, Kenny Orsar, Hudson Epp.
Championship
Gretna 1........606 5xx x — 17 12 2
JIH (22-18)........223 0xx x — 7 7 7
W — Trevor Cox. L — Jacob Reichstein.
2B — G, Nolan Green, Kalvin Janssen, Alex Runge.