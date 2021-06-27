Saturday’s sweep resulted in Johnson Imperial Homes clinching of the No. 1 seed in the upcoming area tournament. JIH earned that top spot thanks to a pair of road wins against Scottsbluff, winning 10-2 and 13-0.
The long road trip left the Braves a tad weary, not getting back into Hastings until after midnight, which made for a quick turnaround with Sunday’s doubleheader starting just 12 hours later. Nonetheless, JIH handled business, extending its win streak to seven games with victories of 9-0 and 13-1 over McCook.
“This weekend capped a great week for our team; we went 7-0 this week and played some really good baseball teams,” said JIH head coach Nate Story. “We played games in Scottsbluff Saturday, and for our boys to come back after the long drive and play the way they did (Sunday), I couldn’t be more proud of this group.
“I think this week showed us where we are and some things we need to improve on, but I think these boys are hungry and want to play and they want to win. And they’re going to do whatever they can to do that…We’re not done.”
The Class A, Area 7 tournament will be held in Scottsbluff, starting on July 15. The Braves also won the West division of the Cornhusker League and will play in the league championship on July 5 at Duncan Field. Story said securing both accomplishments was the first step to achieving the team’s goals.
“We talked about it after game (Saturday), but we didn’t come here for a No. 1 seed. That helps us, but our goal is to win the area tournament and get to the state tournament,” the coach said. “Same thing with clinching the Cornhusker League (division). We won the West, but that doesn’t do us anything; we have to beat the team from the East and then we can say we’ve met that goal.
“What it is, is a step in the right direction. We’re going forward and not backwards, and this team just keeps finding a way to take steps forward, put pressure on team, and do their job to make sure that they’re giving themselves the best chance to succeed.”
Hastings scored its runs in bunches for most of the doubleheader. The Braves tallied 22 runs on the day, scoring at least four runs in four different innings.
In game one, JIH posted a four-spot in both the second and third frames. Kayleb Saurer delivered the big blow in the second inning, driving in two runs on a single. Hastings tacked on four more runs in the third, where Elijah Johnson’s triple got the big inning started.
Xander Uhrmacher had a two-run double in the frame and Cameron Brumbaugh drove in a run with a single. Story was pleased to see his offense so active at the plate.
“Being able to wake up (Sunday) and come out with the approach that we’re going to take care of business and we’re going to get behind our pitchers,” Story said. “The way they swung it (Sunday), finding gaps, working counts to good, hittable counts…I really feel like we came out ready to go. I really think after that long trip the boys knew they were going to have to come up with a little something extra to get the job done.”
Johnson Imperial Homes’ pitching staff handled business throughout the opener, with Tucker Adams getting the start and the win on the mound after throwing three innings. Evan Rust tossed the final two innings.
The Braves preserved the shutout in an unorthodox method. In the fifth inning, with JIH leading 9-0 and the run rule looming, McCook appeared to finally push across its first run with a two-out hit. But, an appeal to the umpire resulted in McCook’s Ethan Schmidt being called out for not touching home plate, ending the game with a 9-0 tally.
Story was proud of his team’s pitching, which has been on point this whole week.
“The pitching this week has been incredible,” he said. “Our pitchers have faith in the defense to make the plays…It just kind of shows the confidence our pitchers have in our fielders and the confidence the fielders have in our pitchers.”
Both aspects of the game, offense and defense, continued to excel in the second game of the doubleheader.
JIH again put up a four on the scoreboard, responding in the bottom of the first after McCook scored in the top of the frame. The Braves went up 4-1 without needing a hit. Three walks, an error and a wild pitch led to the quick start; Hastings then made it 6-1 in the second thanks to two more walks and an error. Through two innings, Johnson Imperial Homes had six runs and just one hit — a bunt single by Adams.
Hastings put the game out of reach in the third inning, scoring seven runs on four hits — again benefitting from an error, two walks and three hit-by-pitches.
Uhrmacher took the mound for the Braves in game two, and after giving up a run in the first inning, he shut out McCook over the next three innings.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, heavy rain started pouring down, causing the game to be called at the conclusion of the frame.
Johnson Imperial Homes will host Grand Island Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Game 1
McCook….......................................000 00 — 0 3 3
Hastings...........................................044 1x — 9 8 0
W — Tucker Adams. L — Brett Fraker.
2B — H, Xander Uhrmacher.
3B — H, Elijah Johnson.
Game 2
McCook…..........................................100 0 — 1 1 2
Hastings....................................……427 0 — 13 7 1
W — Xander Uhrmacher. L — Bryce Gullion.