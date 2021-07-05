The last time Daeton Espino took the mound for Hastings, he tossed a no-hitter. In Monday’s Cornhusker League Championship game, Espino may not have been quite as dominant, but he was equally as effective in Johnson Imperial Homes’ matchup with Gretna.
Espino tossed five innings of three-hit baseball, and with the Braves’ bats constantly threatening on offense, the game plan was executed to perfection for a 8-0 JIH championship victory.
“I think the boys really wanted this to show the rest of the state how good we can be,” said JIH head coach Nate Story. “Getting a team like Gretna, who has dominated this summer and is a fantastic baseball team, and making a statement with an eight-run, five-inning game really shows the boys how good we can be and how much further we want to get.”
JIH has now won 13 of its last 14 games. And while winning the Cornhusker League title was one of the team’s goals for the season, the Braves now have their eyes set on a bigger goal: advancing to the state tournament.
“Winning this game is good because it shows how hard we’ve been working all season, but like coach Story said, we still have a lot more to do. The goal is state, and that’s what we’re going to keep battling for,” Espino said.
“I think the boys are ready to take the next step; one of our goals is accomplished but this isn’t the main part of our season,” Story said. “The boys know that, and they all said, ‘We’ve got one part down, but we want that state berth.”
The JIH offense didn’t waste any time getting on the scoreboard, plating four runs in the opening frame on three hits. Braden Rutt and Hayden Demuth both drove in a run with singles, while Elijah Johnson got an RBI on a sacrifice fly. Nick Conant was a big reason for the explosive inning, roping a one-out double to right-center.
Hastings added to its lead with a pair of runs in both the third and fourth innings. In classic JIH fashion, the Braves manufactured the runs with smart at bats.
In the third, Hastings loaded the bases and scored on a fielder’s choice, followed by a sacrifice fly, increasing its lead to 6-0. And in the fourth, the Braves’ situational hitting set the team up for two sacrifice fly balls, putting the run rule in effect.
“I’ve been saying it all year, but I love our approach at the plate and our approach in at bats. A lot of team baseball, a lot of unselfish at bats (Monday); not trying to hit a double or triple but instead trying to get a guy on,” Story said. “We had a couple sac flies that scored some big runs and also advanced the runner from second so the next guy could score him.
“The unselfishness of this team, laying down the bunts and executing when we need them to, the smart base running — offense is more than just sitting at the plate, it’s everything that goes on on the field. When they’re doing that and when it all clicks, it’s a lot of fun to see this team go.”
Rutt and Johnson both drove in two runs on the day. Demuth and Conant both tallied two hits.
On the mound, Espino gave up just three hits and struck out, but he wasn’t without trouble from the Gretna offense. The JIH starter worked around three walks and a hit-by-pitch, stranding a total of seven Gretna baserunners.
The most pivotal escape for Espino came in the third inning. He walked Gretna’s No. 8 and 9 hitters to start the frame, with the top of the order coming up. After a popup in foul territory led to the first out, Espino then faced a bases loaded situation after giving up a single. But the right-hander got another popup and then ended the inning with a strikeout.
“That inning when I walked two in a row and they got a hit, I was a little worried...but we battled back,” Espino said.
“Everyone has confidence in Daeton. He’s going to get the game and he’s going to do what he does: fill the zone and throw strikes,” the JIH head coach said. “Once he gets zoned in, he’s extremely tough to hit...He was really challenging hitters and our defense played well behind him.
“These boys know that when anyone of our guys goes to the mound we have a chance to win.”
Johnson Imperial Homes now has six games remaining on the schedule. Next up for the Braves is a road doubleheader with Omaha South on Wednesday.
Gretna (26-7-1).....000 00 — 0 3 1
Hastings (24-6)......402 2x — 8 5 1
W — Daeton Espino. L — Logan Kraegel.
2B — H, Nick Conant.