The Johnson Imperial Homes Braves are looking to keep their momentum going as they host their home tournament Friday and Saturday at Duncan Field.
Coming off a 10-1 victory over Creighton Prep on Friday, JIH wanted to show why they are the best team in its division of the Cornhusker League.
The first game for JIH came against Lincoln North Star (Stonebrook Exterior). The Braves jumped on North Star early on and never looked back, winning 8-0 and improving to 22-5.
The big inning for JIH came in the second. JIH managed to score seven runs on five hits with two errors. Jayden Teichmeier, Lucas Gabriel, Daeton Espino, Hayden Demuth and Kaleb Saurer all reached on base with hits.
However, the inning had a twist to start. Cameron Brumbaugh took a swing at a 1-1 pitch that landed just inside fair territory but the ruling favored Brumbaugh as the North Star catcher was called for interference. This would spark the Braves for the seven run inning.
What made the inning worse for North Star was the lack of field awareness. JIH had bases loaded with one out. Braden Rutt swung at a drop third strike the got away from the catcher that scored Joe Peshek from third; however, the North Star catcher thought time was called and Teichmeier was aware that time wasn’t called and he would score from second. The North Star catcher was adjusting his shin guards, allowing Teichmeier to score.
JIH scored one more run in the bottom of the fourth when Elijah Johnson hit a single to right that scored Braden Rutt to give the Braves an 8-0 lead.
“Braden Rutt struck out on a curveball that landed in the dirt and got away from the catcher and so we were able to take home,” said JIH head coach Nate Story. “The catcher started to take off the equipment and I was walking with Jayden (Teichmeier) and I was like this ball was is still alive. The umpire did not call time an so it was a live ball. The kid started to mess with his shin guards and he took off. He (Teichmeier) did a good job of reading that play and not giving up on the play is something that we practiced and to see us execute to perfection is what you like to see as a coach.”
The Braves approach at the plate was well noted. Ten hits with the eight runs is good with Story but having the kids learn not to chase.
“I thought it was a great outing. We were looking for the fastball and trying to get ahead in the count,” Story said. “Battling with two strikes, we got a lot of guy on base with two strikes and we did great on advancing runners and made some great reads on the bases. The first (North Star) pitcher threw a lot of strikes. He had some good velocity. We had to make some adjustments going after the fastball early because we started to chase the curveball. North Star has the capability to beat anyone. If you lay down and give them an opening, they are the team that will find a way to do it.”
Logan Kennedy got the start for JIH. Kennedy went the full five innings. Striking out four, walking five, hit a batter, while giving up no runs on 85 pitches.
Story thought Kennedy came out and pitched beautifully. “He pitched very well. Logan is going to fill up the zone and throw strikes,” he said. “When he throws strikes and we can make plays behind him, we are a very tough team to beat. He a couple of hiccups here and there with a few walks and hit batter. He settled in with his three pitches. When you have the pitches work for you then it is tough to beat.”
In the Braves’ second game of the day, they defeated Fremont 12-7. Hastings was actually out-hit in the game 11-8, but the Braves took advantage of four Fremont errors.
Espino led JIH with three RBIs in the game, while Demuth drove in two runs. Joseph Peshek struck out three batters in his two innings of work.
Hastings win in the nightcap helped it improve to 23-5.