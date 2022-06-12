Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes coach Nate Story knew the Tri-Cities tournament would be a measuring stick to see where his team was at midway through the summer.
The tough competition, which included teams from out of state, proved to be just that for the Braves, who went 1-3 with the only win coming against Gojo Baseball from Greeley, Colorado.
The Braves (7-8) final game Sunday afternoon was soiled by their own mistakes.
JIH jumped out early on a team from Rapid City, South Dakota, but the visitors took advantage of five Braves miscues littered through the contest to take home a 7-3 victory.
“When we give up free bases and let guys on base it is tough,” said Story. “Good teams find a way to capitalize and execute on that and (Rapid City) did that. At the end of a long week, we had some guys go out and compete for us. It wasn’t our day.”
The JIH offense struggled despite striking out just twice against Rapid City starter River Walters, who tossed all five innings in the game that ended due to time limit.
The Braves registered three hits and drew a pair of walks. But, of the many balls put in play, few found holes.
“We swung it well. We had guys in position and put the barrel on the ball and they just didn’t fall for us,” Story said. “We made them field the ball and make plays, so, after that it is who can make the ball drop and start something.”
Hastings struck first in the opening frame when Jacob Reichstein tripled with two outs and scored Adam Rutt, who had walked. Reichstein made it 2-0 thanks to a balk by Walters.
A pair of JIH errors with one out in the second inning led to the team from Rapid City halving the lead.
“An error there and a ground ball to short let in their first run. If we give away bases, then they’ll take advantage,” Story said.
The Braves got the run back after Braxton Wiles reached on Rapid City’s only error in the contest. Wiles was bunted into scoring position and scored on Joe Hoffman’s sacrifice fly.
But the home team’s offense halted there. Rapid City regained the lead in the third and never relinquished it.
Back-to-back singles to start the frame made it 3-2. A pair of one-out walks issued by JIH starter Nolan Hyde were followed by a two-run single off the bat of Tadon Moreno that gave the visitors the lead.
Hyde dished another walk before reliever Naz Robinson eventually induced a double play ball to escape the inning with the Braves trailing by one run.
Rapid City added a two-run double in the fourth and another run in the fifth to reach the final tally.
Hyde went 2 1/3 innings with two strikeouts, giving up four runs on three hits. Robinson tossed the final 2 2/3 innings.
“(Hyde) was around the zone. He battled for us, just trying to get ahead of batters and get runners out,” said Story.
JIH will welcome Kearney to Duncan Field on Tuesday. The Braves are tied with their western area rival for the league lead.
“This game Tuesday will be pivotal for us.,” Story said. “Right now Kearney and us are tied record-wise for first place in the Cornhusker League. We’re trying to find a way to go out there and make sure that we take care of business. So we have to come out and be ready to go.”
The tournament was a learning curve for the Braves, who saw their record slip back down to 7-8.
“Little things compound into big things,” Story said. “There is always a play to be made. There is always a place to be. Good teams like Rapid City take advantage of a miscue. Kearney will take advantage of a miscue and we cannot have mistakes that gives them opportunities.”
Rapid City..........014 11x x — 7 6 1
JIH....................210 00x x — 3 3 4
W — River Walters. L — Nolan Hyde.
2B — RC, Lee Neaughbauer.
3B — H, Reichstein.
Rest of weekend
Following its Friday night loss to Lincoln Southeast, Johnson Imperial Homes snuck away Saturday morning with a 9-7 win over Gojo Baseball from Colorado.
The Braves rode a six-run first for 2 1/2 frames of the four-inning affair before the Coloradans tied it up and later took a lead.
But JIH scored three runs in the third to take the victory.
The Braves mustered only three hits but walked nine times.
Hyde went 2-for-2 at the dish and drove in a pair. Robinson and Jack Sughroue each scored two runs.
Sughroue took the win on the mound with his 1 2/3 scoreless relief innings. He followed starter Brendon Ground ( 2 2/3), Hoffman, and Brady Hamburger (2/3).
Later Saturday, the Braves dropped a high-scoring contest to Elkhorn Mt. Michael, who prevailed 21-10.
The Knights slugged 19 hits and capitalized on four Braves errors. A 14-run explosion in the second inning did the home team in.
Wiles and Sughroue finished with a pair of hits each for JIH; both drove in a pair of runs as well.
Noah Seward and Barrett Sykora led Mt. Michael’s offense with a combined seven hits and six RBI.
JIH scored eight of its 10 runs in the final frame, the fourth. Braden Ochsner tripled to plate Hamburger and Bailey Shoemaker in the inning.