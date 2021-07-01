Like elephants, Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes never forgets.
The American Legion baseball team and its starting pitcher Haden DeMuth felt they had something to prove Thursday night after losing to Creighton Prep, 7-4, earlier in the season. And prove something they did, knocking out 12 hits to saddle the visitors with a 10-1 loss that was settled after five innings because of the mercy rule.
The Birds scratched out their only two hits of the game in the first inning off DeMuth, who finished what he started with a five inning complete-game effort. The lefthander walked five and struck out four with one hit batsman, pitching ahead in the count more often than not.
JIH head coach Nate Story said he was glad to see his team rebound from what he had considered a sub-par effort against the Birds the first time around. As Thursday’s score indicated, the team exhibited considerable growth between then and now, he said.
“We came out ready to go today,” Story said. “They put up a big first inning and Haden Demuth settled down on the mound. He was sharp all the way around, beating up the zone and getting ahead of hitters. He’s tough to beat when he’s got three pitches (fastball, curveball, changeup) going.
“In the second inning our bats came alive and we took the approaches we have been and found some success with some big timely two-out hits.”
After stranding two runners in the first inning, JIH’s bats batted around in the second frame, driving in five runs on four hits to stake Demuth to a 5-1 advantage. Leadoff hitter Jayden Teichmeier and clean-up hitter Elijah Johnson drove in two runs a piece with doubles and Braden Rutt added an RBI single in that explosive second inning to give Demuth all the support he needed to throw all three of his pitches with confidence the rest of the way.
“That second inning was a big turning point,” Demuth said. “After that they couldn’t really touch me. I had big confidence after that happened.”
That they let their first matchup with the Birds fly south made this one-sided win all the sweeter, he said.
“I was ready to go,” he said. “I wanted to get another chance at these guys. I knew I had to have a good game and my teammates helped me out a lot there with the bats today.
“I’ve been working on my curveball a lot this off season so it’s really been paying off. It (the lead) gave me more confidence to attack the zone because I knew my defense was going to be there for me.”
With the win, JIH improves to 21-5. Demuth said it was an important victory, one he thinks will serve to reinforce his team’s swagger going forward.
“It’s a big win for us,” he said. “It gives us a big confidence boost and bragging rights against these guys.”
JIH will look to build on its one-sided showing with a pair of games Friday at Duncan Field against Lincoln Northstar at 10 a.m. and Fremont at 7:15 p.m.
“We want to keep the momentum going and kind of start working to get ready for area and hopefully build something special to make a strong run here,” Story said.
Creighton Prep.........200 00 – 2 2 1
JIH (21-5)...........050 5 X – 10 12 0
W — Haden Demuth. L — Bennett Wilwerding
2B — C, Michael Burt; H, Jayden Teichmeier, Braden Rutt.